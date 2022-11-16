ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

I was outed as trans while going through the University of Alabama's competitive sorority rush — before I was able to come out to myself

By Grant Sikes
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrTbC_0jD48cDF00
Grant Sikes unwittingly became the "main character" of rush season this past year when her story went viral on TikTok. Instagram/GranteliSikes

As unoriginal as it sounds, I've always felt like an outcast. As a kid, I wanted the girls' toys instead of the boys. I thought Pillow Pets were way more interesting than Batman and sports, and I hated wearing cargo shorts. I remember in first grade realizing I was attracted to someone: a boy. I was on the football field, and someone made fun of me for how I was acting: "gay." I pushed down my feelings because I wanted to fit in.

I left high school at 16 with dual enrollment and went to college to escape the homophobia of rural Alabama. I wanted to try to find myself after coming out as gay. At 18, I transferred to the University of Alabama, which has a reputation as an LGBTQ-friendly school; it had been my dream to join my brother Jackson there.

Greek life is kind of a big deal at Bama. Bama Rush — a two-week-long period in August when sororities decide who they'll let join in the upcoming year — is a huge event. It's become even more heightened since 2021 when the hashtag #BamaRush went viral and took over TikTok. Girls rushing, aka, applying to become a member of a sorority, would post outfits of the day (OOTDs) showing off their Kendra Scott earrings or Pants Store skirts, with some gaining thousands of followers and millions of views. More than 2,500 rushed this year for a spot in one of Bama's 23 sororities, and people followed along like it was a reality TV show. This past year, as I became the first non-binary student to rush, I was the show's "main character."

@grantelisikes #rush #bamarush #ootd #theuniversityofalabama #rushtalk #makeup #rushtok ♬ original sound - Grant Sikes

Taking part in Bama Rush had unintended consequences

At Bama, there's a divide between "geeds" (non-Greek-affiliated students) and those in sororities and fraternities. I didn't understand this separation. All my friends at the time were in sororities, and I wasn't. I would go home while they went to date parties and football games as a group. I felt so left out. But then, my grandma passed away earlier this year, and my friends came together to support and be there for me. It made me realize that I wanted to join a sisterhood—but wasn't sure if I was able to as a biological male. I never openly talked about my orientation or gender identity before rush. It was personal for me, and I was only 19. I didn't have it all figured out, and news flash — I still don't.

According to the Alabama Panhellenic Association, "any student who consistently lives and self-identifies as a woman" can rush, but each chapter decides its own bylaws. I could rush and "be a part" of the process at UA, but UA wouldn't force any chapter to not discriminate against me. I submitted my packet, paid my application fees and waited.

I hadn't been on TikTok much, really ever, so ironically, I missed the drama that had happened with BamaRush TikTok in 2021. I was staying with a friend who was also rushing, and we decided to post our own #OOTD videos just for fun, and my first video gained over a million views in a day. I had an army of people cheering me on.

But the attention came with a downside. As I was going viral on TikTok, my story was picked up by several media outlets, many of which identified me as transgender, despite never having publicly labeled myself that way. That definitely brought up a shit ton of emotions. In my first week of class, one of my professors was setting up the day's presentation, and the overhead projector flashed her computer's home screen — which featured a Fox News article about me. Sitting in the back of the classroom, I went to the Fox News Instagram and saw their post. It had almost half a million likes, and I was so happy that many people were supporting me — but I soon realized most of them were people who did not agree with my way of life. Soon after, there was a flood of media attention. From the Daily Mail showing up at my family's house to me being followed, it was a lot to handle.

@grantelisikes Releasing info tom. & academic transcript w my GPA. <3 thank you all for the support 💗 #rush #bamarush #ootd #grantsikes #rushtok #rushtalk ♬ prolly my spookiest beat (slowed + reverb) - prodby668

Prior to rush, I had been going through my a personal journey of looking into my gender identity — something I had internally struggled with for years. I had always wanted to be just like the other girls, but I told myself that coming from a small town like Cullman, Alabama, it was enough to be openly femme and gay.

Now, my gender identity was being discussed by international media and millions of people on social media. This was hurtful and made me feel exposed. I hadn't been able to tell my story when I was ready in the way I wanted. To make all of this worse, the University of Alabama Panhellenic Association rules basically forbid us from speaking to any media or revealing anything that goes on during rush over social media. We weren't allowed to post anything other than OOTDs and "what's in my rush bag" videos. I remember I vlogged the first day and posted it to TikTok and the APA told me to take it down—yeah, I've reposted it since then.

I felt immense pressure to label myself and define my gender identity — for other people

Instagram/Grantelisikes

While all this was happening, rush wasn't going well. I was dropped by all but two sororities before the first day. When I ultimately wasn't given a bid from any of the sororities, I felt numb, and isolated. I remember crying and thinking, 'why did I think this would've turned out differently?' and 'why'd I listen to girls in sororities promising me a bid and telling me to rush?'

I asked my rush supervisor if I was turned down because "I'm a boy," and she told me no. I then went to the APA officials and was told by the APA president that "the sororities just aren't ready to make that move." Finding out I was dropped because I was born a male hurt, especially after the APA and sororities preached about being inclusive, diverse, and accepting. In reality, it was a totally different story.

I was already struggling with myself, and my rush experience amplified it.

I also felt defensive of my gender identity. In the days following my rush experience, I made a video reiterating that I wasn't trans and that I identified as non-binary — though, to be honest, I couldn't even tell you what non-binary was at the time. I felt so pressured into thinking I had to label myself, and fast. People were upset after I posted that video, thinking I deliberately waited until after rush to finally say I'm not transgender— that's wrong. I am transgender. I just wasn't ready to be public about it then, as I was still figuring it out privately.

After rush, I took a break from talking about my gender to really figure out what I wanted. The experience of having my private life become a national media conversation made me realize how many other people there were just like me. I'm so excited to basically be coming out again. I never thought I would be here.

@grantelisikes Hi, we need to talk. I’m trans 🏳️‍⚧️ 🥹 This is going to be my story— told exactly how I want. I love you all and thank you so much for the support 💕 for more the link is in my bio. Ps: WHAT IS MY HAIR?! ;) idk why I thought this was the move but oh well 🤷‍♀️ 💋 #comingout #grantsikes #trans #lgbt #mystory #bamarush ♬ Lo-Fi analog beat - Gloveity

Since going viral, I've gotten thousands of messages from other LGBTQIA+ teens telling me they've always wanted to be in a sorority/fraternity but were too scared, and they now have the courage to rush. It really makes me feel hope for the outdated system.

I'd wanted to join a sorority so I could feel like I belonged. Unfortunately, we all know that I didn't find a sisterhood in a sorority, but I did find one online. Going viral on social media gave me the confidence to be myself and not look back. I finally faced those feelings I pushed down on that football field in first grade. I've learned so many lessons through this whole experience, and I wouldn't ever go back. LGBTQ icons like Dylan Mulvaney sharing their own journey gave me more confidence to be myself and share mine. The biggest lesson I've learned is to be thankful for what I have, and what I don't have. I want to thank everyone who's supported me, and I'm so excited to start this next chapter—together.

Comments / 178

LetsGoBrandon
2d ago

I would imagine you weren't picked because, yes, you are a boy. I'm sure biological women are getting tired of men trying to pretend they know what it's like to be a woman.

Reply(6)
165
Naomi Smith
3d ago

How can anybody out him when he posted video of himself in drag expressing his nervous excitement for trying to join a sorority?

Reply(2)
106
Tammy Lynn
3d ago

Lol 😄 😄 you sure do look ridiculous 🤣 why do you want to be something your not your. Homosexuality and changing your gender is an Abomonation God says so Its sad that people will stoop so low to multilate themselves and there kids that's horrific

Reply(20)
58
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater

An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
STANFORD, CA
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Resurfaces After Being BANNED From Campus Over Racist Rant

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing was spotted keeping a low profile at her parents' home as news broke that she's been banned from returning to campus. RadarOnline.com has learned the 22-year-old broke cover while hopping into a vehicle on November 9 outside of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, property she lives in with her family in Fort Mitchell.
LEXINGTON, KY
CNN

Black student describes anger he felt when his White teacher told class his race is ‘the superior one’

CNN — A Black middle school student told CNN he was angry when his teacher, a White man, told his class that his race “is the superior one.”. Videos of the conversation in a Pflugerville, Texas, classroom were posted on social media last week. The teacher seen in the video has been fired, according to Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The most misspelled word in Alabama

In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled

A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
MOBILE, AL
Distractify

A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others

In the Netflix miniseries The Chair, a college professor receives intense backlash for doing a Nazi salute during one of his lectures. The gesture was not intended to be hateful in context, but it opens up a discussion among students and faculty about what kind of speech should and should not be allowed around students. Many would argue that full context was needed, but the situation still called for scrutiny and careful consideration from the faculty.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Insider

Insider

669K+
Followers
37K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy