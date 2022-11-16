ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Gunfire in the UVA shooting was targeted and one victim was shot in his sleep, a witness told prosecutors

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmHut_0jD48ZVw00
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia

Steve Helber/AP Photo

  • The UVA shooting suspect targeted students, according to a witness account, prosecutors said.
  • The witness told prosecutors that the shooting suspect shot one victim while he was in his sleep.
  • The shooting happened on a bus returning to campus Sunday night, killing three and injuring two.

A witness of the Sunday night University of Virginia shooting said the attack was not random and that the shooting suspect shot one of the victims while he was sleeping, prosecutors said at a bond hearing in Albemarle General District Court Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, a witness told officials that the shooting suspect shot Devin Chandler while he was asleep. The witness added that they saw the shooting suspect point his weapon toward Chandler while he was sleeping, ABC News 8 reported .

The witness also said that the shooting suspect had targeted "certain people" in his shooting spree and that he was "not randomly shooting," prosecutors said, according to NBC News .

The shooting suspect, a former member of the UVA football team, is accused of shooting and killing Chandler along with D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. All three men who were killed were members of the school's football team.

Two others — Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins — were injured in the shooting, ABC News 8 reported.

The shooting happened on Sunday night, as UVA students returned to campus by bus from Washington, D.C., where they were on a field trip to see a play for a class, police said Monday.

While the shooting suspect has not yet entered a plea, he has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding in connection with the attack.

Virginia Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

