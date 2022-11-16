BREAKING NEWS: At least 12 people - including children - are injured after being trapped in burning Maryland apartment building: Fire rips through homes in 'mass casualty' incident

Related
Two 19-year-olds dead after car splits in two during police chase
Two people are dead following a police chase and crash Tuesday night in the south suburbs. Police from Hazel Crest and Harvey chased a car down Dixie Highway until 170th Street, when it swerved off the road, hit a sign, and split in two.
Woman found dead in truck with shoelace around her neck after teen allegedly hits semitruck and flees
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly found a dead body in a truck bed as they searched for information following a minor car accident. According to the Macomb County prosecutor, on Thursday, Oct. 27, Stephen Freeman was reportedly driving a truck when he collided...
Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash
Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider. On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami. "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald. As he descended to get...
Four Teens Killed In Car Crash After Reportedly Performing Viral TikTok Trend ‘The Kia Challenge’
An investigation continues to unfold the details of a deadly tragedy. Four teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash on the Kensington Expressway Monday morning in Buffalo, New York. According to the New York Post, the four teens, identified as Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17;...
17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash
A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Man Aiding Walmart Shooting Victim Dies After Police Knock Him to Ground
"He took him to the ground, body slammed him to the ground," an attorney for the man's family told Newsweek.
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crashed into sign during police pursuit in Hazel Crest
HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest on Wednesday were investigating a crash in which two people were killed and a third was injured following a police pursuit. Hazel Crest police said around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a car with three people inside fled south on Dixie...
Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages
A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
CA mother attacked in parking lot with 1-year-old in her arms, charge against suspect dismissed: Report
A California woman attacked in a parking lot with her small child in her arms says the charge against the suspect has been dropped due to a lack of courtroom space.
