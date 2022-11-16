ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

BREAKING NEWS: At least 12 people - including children - are injured after being trapped in burning Maryland apartment building: Fire rips through homes in 'mass casualty' incident

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOWQt_0jD46OPH00
At least twelve people - including four children - were injured in a massive explosion that tore through a Maryland apartment complex with some of its residents still trapped inside in what is being called a 'mass casualty situation.' The two-alarm fire ripped through a structure at 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland around 8:40am Wednesday morning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4Qgz_0jD46OPH00
The catastrophic explosion demolished a portion of the residential building, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Ten people were taken to area hospitals with two of the injured transported to a trauma center. The children sustained 'mild to moderate' injuries, and two other people were treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, officials said. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c71Sd_0jD46OPH00
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said 'the building has sustained a significant explosion that resulted in a collapse,' WBAL-TV reported. More than 100 firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the fiery blast. The cause of the fire is still unknown. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCtpQ_0jD46OPH00
By 8:50am, the fire went to a second alarm and by 10am the bulk of the fire was contained as firefighters did a secondary search to look for anyone else they may have been trapped inside the burning building, Piringer said. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ljc8p_0jD46OPH00
 Many posted the horrifying scene on Twitter that showed thick black smoke billowing from the building from miles away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCVX7_0jD46OPH00
A man who works nearby and felt the blast said 'it felt like we were bombed.' Drone footage, video and images show the the terrifying scene showing the red-fiery blaze rip through the three-story building.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oaAg_0jD46OPH00
Nearby roads were closed and firefighters evacuated neighboring buildings including, apartments, townhomes and commercial space, after the collapse, a report said. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDPnd_0jD46OPH00
Firefighters from neighboring areas including, the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the harrowing scene to assist. During the chaos, The Red Cross was on hand helping displaced residents, the Montgomery County Fire Chief said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSFKa_0jD46OPH00
In a tweet, Governor Larry Hogan said: 'The State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack have offered assistance with the response to this explosion.' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpYfu_0jD46OPH00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO
Daily Mail

Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries

Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
MASON CITY, IA
CBS San Francisco

5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash

PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene.  The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
PITTSBURG, CA
People

Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.  On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.  "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.  As he descended to get...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Chicago

17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash

A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
iheart.com

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

687K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy