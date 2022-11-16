ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

Newton woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Judith L. Stark, 77, Newton, was westbound in the right turn lane on U.S. 50 at Ridge Road. The driver made a left...
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
UDALL, KS
KWCH.com

High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Police seek missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County

A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Saline County

Two people from Texas were arrested Thursday afternoon in Harvey County after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County. The incident began at 2:24 p.m. Thursday west of Salina on Interstate 70 when a Saline County deputy observed a white BMW 328 going 88 mph in a 75 mph zone, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The deputy stopped the car near milepost 247 and made contact with the driver, identified as Braelyn Eskridge, 21, of Aubrey, Texas.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson firefighters arrived at the home on Wednesday to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof. Crews attacked the fire from outside the home, located at 409 W. 6th Avenue, before going inside to fight the blaze. The fire department said the home was being...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Wednesday Afternoon Fire Destroys Hutchinson Home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 409 West 6th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side of the home along with fire coming from the roof area.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Charges filed in deaths of two pedestrians on K-96

A Wichita man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of two people who were killed while changing a tire on the shoulder of a ramp to K-96. 26-year-old Travis Mock has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. His bond was set at $250,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on November 28th.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years in prison for second-degree murders

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dontenize Kelly has been sentenced after pleading no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon. The 24-year-old from Wichita has been sentenced to just over 48 years (586 months) in prison and an additional 35...
WICHITA, KS

