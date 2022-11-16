Read full article on original website
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
JaMychal Green’s $20,000 fine adds to Warriors’ woes
JaMychal Green logged 17 minutes for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in what turned out to be a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, 130-119. Unfortunately for him, the 32-year-old veteran has now been slapped with a hefty fine by the NBA for an untoward exchange with a referee during the game.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
Don’t look now, but the two teams tied for first in the Western Conference will clash on the hardwood as the Utah Jazz battle it out with division rival Portland. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Jazz-Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed. It has been...
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality
The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a challenge.
Grizzlies receive worrying Ja Morant injury diagnosis after ankle injury
Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar Ja Morant reportedly has a Grade 1 left ankle sprain, per Shams Charania. Charania also reports that Morant will be monitored on a week-to-week basis amid the injury. Memphis has already been hit hard by the injury bug this year, and they are certainly wishing Morant a speedy recovery. Although the injury […] The post Grizzlies receive worrying Ja Morant injury diagnosis after ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence
The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt is about to look even more depleted as James Harden continues to be sidelined. Young guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a foot injury on Friday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss 3-4 weeks for the Sixers, per Woj. This is a crushing blow for Philly. But as […] The post Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
How about a little NBA action for your Saturday? To kick off the weekend, the Toronto Raptors will meet up with the Atlanta Hawks for some Eastern Conference action! Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Raptors-Hawks prediction and pick will be revealed. As for the Raptors, Toronto...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The NFC throne could be up for grabs as the Dallas Cowboys will look to avenge last weekend’s loss as they go to battle with the Minnesota Vikings. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving doubles down on apology for supporting antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving is officially set to return on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center. The embattled point guard has been able to satisfy the team’s demands with regard to his reinstatement and he’s now going to be allowed to play again after missing a total of eight games due to suspension.
Doc Rivers’ MVP in Sixers win vs. Giannis Antetokounmo, Bucks — and it isn’t Joel Embiid
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an improbable win against the Milwaukee Bucks at home to push their winning streak to three games. With a final score of 110-102, the Sixers dominated in the second half despite not having James Harden or Tobias Harris and losing Tyrese Maxey for the second half after he injured his foot.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Montrezl Harrell fires back at Giannis Antetokounmpo over ladder controversy after Bucks vs. Sixers
After Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his version of the events that led to the viral ladder incident at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell fired back and emphasized that the Milwaukee Bucks star didn’t give the whole story. For those who missed it, Giannis made headlines on Friday...
Kyrie Irving’s shocking status for Nets vs. Grizzlies amid return news, revealed
Kyrie Irving is expected to return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Interestingly, though, the Brooklyn Nets didn’t declare him available for the game. Instead, the Nets listed Irving as questionable for the contest. No other details about his status were revealed, though there are several potential reasons why the team opted to declare him […] The post Kyrie Irving’s shocking status for Nets vs. Grizzlies amid return news, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
