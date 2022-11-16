Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – November 16, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – November 16, 2022: Light Up Main Street, Festival of Trees, Zonta LifeForward Workshop, American Cancer Society Holiday Boutique, GO Jazz Big Band: The Beatles at 60, See’s Candies Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Caregiver Support Group At Henry Mayo, “Face to Face” Art Reception, Mission Opera Presents “Romeo et Juliet”, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Become A Foster Or Foster-Adopt Parent… and more!

Light Up Main Street – 11/19

Festival of Trees – 11/18 – 11/20

Zonta LifeForward Workshop – Holiday Stress & Anger Management – Reduce Holiday Stress! – 11/19

American Cancer Society Holiday Boutique – 11/19

GO Jazz Big Band: The Beatles at 60 – 11/20

See’s Candies Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society – Now Through 12/2

Caregiver Support Group At Henry Mayo – 11/17

“Face to Face” Art Reception at The MAIN – 11/17

Mission Opera Presents “Romeo et Juliet” – 11/18 – 11/19

Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Now Through 4/29/23

Become A Foster Or Foster-Adopt Parent – 11/17

Light Up Main Street

When: Saturday November 19 at 5 pm

Where: Main Street, Old Town Newhall

Website: Old Town Newhall

What : Help the City of Santa Clarita ring in the holidays at Light Up Main Street on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Be one of the first to see Old Town Newhall lit up with holiday lights. Enjoy food and drinks from on-site food trucks or local restaurants. Start shopping for presents at one of the many fine craft booths and local stores.

Festival Of Trees

When: November 18-20

Where: Canyon Country Community Center

Website: Boys & Girls Club of SCV

What : Kick-off the Holiday Season with your family at Festival of Trees, benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley! View and bid on beautifully designed Christmas Trees and Gingerbread Houses both virtually and safely in-person. Support local children and teens. Visit www.scvbgc.org for details.

Zonta LifeForward Workshop – Holiday Stress & Anger Management – Reduce Holiday Stress!

When: Saturday November 19 at 10 am

Where: Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Also available virtually

Website: Zonta Club of SCV

What : A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays ”. Virtual registration: scvzonta.org/lifeforward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org

American Cancer Society Holiday Boutique

When: Saturday November 19 at 10 am

Where: Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road

Website: Contact Kathleen Pavard: SpecialEvents@SCV Relay.org

What : Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites you to our festive annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, November 19, from 10am to 3pm at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop for unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season – holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind treasures – all while supporting efforts to find a cure for cancer.

GO Jazz Big Band: The Beatles At 60

When: Sunday November 20, 3pm

Where: West Ranch High School, Theater

Website: GO Jazz Big Band

What : John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Sixty years ago, they stepped onto the world stage, their records soaking into the DNA of humanity—and eight short years later they were gone. But the music itself has never stopped.

See’s Candies Fundraiser For The American Cancer Society

When: Now Through December 2

Where: Canyon Country Community Center

Website: Relay For Life

What : The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” fundraising event with See’s irresistible candies. See’s Candies is donating a portion of every sale to the American Cancer Society.

Caregiver Support Group At Henry Mayo

When: Thursday November 17, 10 am

Where: Henry Mayo Fitness and Health 24525 Town Center Drive

Website: Alzheimer’s Association

What : Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association® support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers of those with dementia.

“Face to Face” Art Reception At The MAIN

When: Thursday November 17 at 7 pm

Where: The MAIN

Website: The MAIN

What : What ideas convey a face? How much information can be missing, nonsensical, or distorted, and still convey a face? This exhibit plays with the edges of facial information. Local artist, Karen Martinez, will present a collection of watercolor paintings in this solo exhibition.

Mission Opera Presents “Romeo et Juliette”

When: November 19 & 20

Where: Canyon High School Performing Arts Center

Website: Purchase Tickets

What : Mission Opera and Valley Opera & Performing Arts present ‘Roméo et Juliette’ by Charles Gounod based on the famous immortal love story by William Shakespeare on November 18th and 19th, 2022 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita.

Sign Up To Be A Vendor At The 2023 KHTS Home And Garden Show

When: Now Through April 29, 2023

Where: Central Park

Website: Santa Clarita Home and Garden Show

What : The 12th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo returns to Central Park, Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 from 10a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday, April 30th from 10a.m. to 4p.m. Get in front of 20,000 Santa Clarita homeowners and become a vendor today!

Become A Foster Or Foster-Adopt Parent

When: Thursday November 17

Where: Virtual, Online

Website: Children’s Bureau

What : Attend this one-hour virtual online orientation and learn how to become a foster or foster-adoptive parent. Dial-In Information: Call 661-289-4231 or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and you will be emailed a link to the meeting.

More Things To Do In Santa Clarita – Weekly/Monthly Santa Clarita Events

Family Nature Walk, Blooms Of The Season, & Monthly Bird Walk At Placerita Canyon

When: 1st And 2nd Saturday At 8 AM (Bird Walk), 4th Saturday At 9:30 AM (Blooms Of The Season), Every Saturday At 11 AM (Family Nature Walk), & Every Saturday at 10 AM and Noon (Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery)

Where: Placerita Canyon

Website: Placerita Canyon Nature Center

What: Monthly Bird Walk is offered on the first and second Saturdays of each month (weather permitting) from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. This program is designed for all levels of “birders”. Bring your binoculars (or borrow ours), water, comfortable shoes and a field guide if available.

Blooms Of The Season is held on the fourth Saturday of every month and begins at 9:30 am at the front steps to the Nature Center. Learn about native plants and what’s blooming year-round along our trails.

Family Nature Walk is every Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. An easy one hour walk for the entire family exploring our Natural Area’s animals, plants and cultural history. These hikes are led by Placerita Docents, are free and begin at the front steps to our Nature Center. Pre-registration is not required but hikes will be limited to 15 individuals and all must follow current COVID Restrictions and Guidelines.

Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery is Every Saturday at 10 am and Noon. A fun meet and greet with the Natural Areas Superintendents! Learn more about your park, ask us questions, and find out fun ways to make the most of your visit!

Farm Visits At Gilchrist Farm (Every Sat & Sun)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: Gilchrist Farm , 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390

Website: Gilchrist Farm

What: Farm Visits are available Saturdays and Sundays from 9AM-2PM year round (with extended hours during holidays and special events). Come meet the animals, tour the farm, have a pony ride, milk the goats, and enjoy the farm. No reservations or facial covering required.

Upcoming Performances In Santa Clarita:

Richard Marx – 1/13/23

Naturally 7 – 2/10/23

Jon Secada – 4/1/23

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience – 5/31/23

Lisa Loeb – 6/3/23

White Christmas – Nov 25. 26, 27, Dec 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15. 16. 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 – Info

11/18 – DSB: Journey Tribute

11/19 – The Expendables

11/20 – The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event

11/25 – Pat Benatar Experiment

11/26 – Queen Nation

12/2 – Gordon Lightfoot

12/3 – Berlin

12/9 – Missing Persons

12/16 – Bruno & the Hooligans

12/17 – So Petty

12/30 – Donavon Frankenreiter

12/31 – Prince Again

Save The Date – More Upcoming Santa Clarita Events

12/1 – Valencia Marketplace Holiday Community Tree Lighting Ceremony – Info

4/29/23 & 4/29/23 – 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Info

Upcoming Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events:

Valencia Marketplace Holiday Community Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Thursday December 1 at 5 pm

Where: Valencia Marketplace, 25888 The Old Rd

Website: Valencia Marketplace

What : Join us for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Holiday greeting from Community Leaders, musical entertainment and Surprises! KHTS Radio will be broadcasting live and there will be performances by choral groups from local schools, community toy drive, and Santa Claus!

SCV Water Gardening Class: Trees and Shrubs for the SCV

When: Saturday December 10 at 9 am

Where: Online

Website: Register at SCV Water

What : Trees not only provide clean air, they add depth and dimension to the landscape, and enhance neighborhoods with colors and textures. Learn the types and proper maintenance practices of a variety of trees and shrubs that do well in the SCV.

Richard Marx at the COC PAC

When: Friday January 13, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with a self-titled debut that went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Naturally 7 at the COC PAC

When: Friday February 10, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category.

John Secada at the COC PAC

When: Saturday April 1, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : With a career spanning more than two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the romantic sounds of Jon Secada have resulted in numerous hits in English and Spanish, establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. Adored by millions around the world, he is recognized as an international superstar by both fans and peers alike for his soulful and melodic voice.

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience at the COC PAC

When: Sunday May 21, 2023 at 3 pm & 7 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end. Back by popular demand!

Lisa Loeb at the COC PAC

When: Saturday June 3, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : Often recognized from the platinum-selling No. 1 hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the film “Reality Bites,” Lisa Loeb has enjoyed a successful career in music, film, television, voice-over work and children’s recording.

