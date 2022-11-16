ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.

Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel.  “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Was “Lost In The Shuffle” Amid Disney-Fox Merger

Ryan Reynolds is talking about the Deadpool Christmas-themed movie he had in mind that was ultimately scrapped after the Disney and Fox merger. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made,” Reynolds told Big Issue. “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.” Reynolds has starred in two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy