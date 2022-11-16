Read full article on original website
Related
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.
Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Was “Lost In The Shuffle” Amid Disney-Fox Merger
Ryan Reynolds is talking about the Deadpool Christmas-themed movie he had in mind that was ultimately scrapped after the Disney and Fox merger. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made,” Reynolds told Big Issue. “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.” Reynolds has starred in two...
Comments / 0