fourstateshomepage.com
Incident turns violent, Carthage Police officer attacked
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent. A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D. Officers had responded...
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Suspect robs pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, Joplin SWAT helps in arrest
Police say a pizza delivery man is okay after a suspect robbed him at gunpoint.
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
KYTV
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man survived a gunshot to the head moments after he was strangling the shooter’s mother at a home in Greene County. Steven Bailey, Jr., is charged with domestic assault and first-degree burglary. He is hospitalized and recovering from his injuries. A judge set bond for Bailey at $500,000.
Lamar business owners charged with stealing from customers
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg shooting near Sonic injures one
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man wanted on domestic assault charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man authorities attempted to apprehend Tuesday is still on the run, and has an active felony warrant for domestic assault. Joplin Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of W. 21st Street Tuesday morning for a domestic assault call. Officers say the reported victim was initially uncooperative. Another call came in around 4 o’clock about another assault at the same location. When police arrived the victim said her boyfriend punched her in the head five times and began to strangle her, according to a probable cause statement.
fourstateshomepage.com
Lamar contractor, antique-flea market owners face felony theft charges
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Catalytic converter thieves do $3,500 in damage at Brookline business
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating catalytic converter thefts from vehicles at a Brookline storage business. Surveillance cameras at James River Storage captured two men walking onto the property on October 11 at around 12:30 a.m. The business is located in the 3200 block of South Farm Road 107.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman pleads to 2020 kidnapping; victim died
TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma. Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell. Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man indicted after high-speed motorcycle chase in Newton County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and leading police on a pursuit from Kansas and into Missouri. Douglas Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting it...
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death
TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
Standoff Tuesday in Joplin’s Cecil Floyd Neighborhood
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
Tow truck driver, 18, killed in crash on I-44 at Joplin, next of kin notified
JOPLIN, Mo. – Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Dept releases more details regarding the fatal tow truck crash on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. “Tuesday about 9:20 am, the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received report of a a single vehicle rollover crash near Interstate 44 just east of Rangeline Road. Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded...
Driver in West Nashville crash that killed Missouri man to be charged with vehicular homicide
