TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns and Washington State intercepted former quarterback Jayden de Laura four times in a 31-20 Pac-12 road victory over Arizona on Saturday. Watson scored on a 4-yard pass from Cameron Ward in the first quarter and on a 2-yard run in the second, giving him six scores in the past three games. He finished with 86 all-purpose yards for the Cougars (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12). “I think he’s been everything,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said of Watson, who since missing two games due to injury has rushed for 338 yards in the past three games. “He hasn’t quite been 100% but he’s gutting it out out there, he’s giving this team everything he’s got.” De Laura, who transferred from WSU in January, was 28 of 46 for 357 yards with a rushing and passing TD. He was the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year with the Cougars and threw four TD passes against Arizona (4-7, 2-6) last November.

