North Adams, Pittsfield Receive Recycling Grants
BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth including Pittsfield and North Adams. "One of the most effective measures we can take to reduce the waste stream in communities...
Round 2: Parks Commission Supports Pickleball in Springside Park
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Springside Park pickleball proposal has risen from the grave after the City Council scrapped its funding in 2019. This time, the project is supported by $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act monies and is positioned farther away from residential homes on Bossidy Drive. Earlier this...
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Lisa Bouchard Hoe of TKG Real Estate offers you the opportunity to enjoy an historic house on a beautiful property with gorgeous views. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon...
Vacancy Filled on Williamstown Planning Board
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board and Planning Board last week filled a vacant seat on the Planning Board. By a vote of 8-0, the combined panels appointed Williams College professor Allison Guess to the post vacated earlier this year by Dante Birch. Guess will serve on the Planning...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
The Mount Opens Nightwood Immersive Exhibit
LENOX, Mass. — By day, a historical museum paying tribute to American storyteller Edith Wharton; by night, a fanciful world bringing dreams and stories to life. The Mount has decked out its grounds for the annual Nightwood installation with lights and music to provide an immersive experience to its visitors throughout November and December.
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
Finalists selected for Lever's Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Finalists have been selected for Lever's Western Mass Health Technology Challenge, open to health technology startups in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. Five teams will work with Lever to advance their cleantech businesses over the next several months. The finalists will then compete for...
PHS and Taconic Evacuated Due to Floor Refinishing Fumes
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Students and staff got an early start to their weekend when both of the city's high schools were evacuated on Friday due to floor varnish fumes. Contractors were supposed to refinish Pittsfield and Taconic high schools' gym floors while school was not in session but, instead, began during the school day.
Adams Historical Commission Looking for Storage Space
ADAMS, Mass. — The Historical Commission is looking into possible options for storage space for the town's historical records, despite limited options. Commission Chair Ryan Biros said he discussed with Building Commissioner Gerald Garner about finding additional space. Historical records and inventory are currently scattered throughout Town Hall and other places in town.
North Adams Finance Committee Goes to Bat for Business
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Finance Committee on Thursday voted to recommend a property tax split of 1.715, bucking the mayor's request to go to the maximum on the commercial side. Mayor Jennifer Macksey and Assessor Jessica Lincourt had advised a shift of 1.75 at last week's tax classification...
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic
Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Madelyn Perras, 83
Madelyn (Moreau) Perras, 83 died at her home in North Adams on Friday, November 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. was born in North Adams on August 20, 1939, the daughter of Alfred Joseph and Florence May (Blair) Moreau. was raised in North Adams and attended Drury High School. Primarily a homemaker, Madelyn was a very devoted daughter, caring for her mother, as well as a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
This Wonderful Berkshire Restaurant Makes Top 10 “Best” List (Photos)
Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!. Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put...
Maura Healey announces transition plans
Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January's swearing-in ceremony.
Pittsfield to Recognize Remembrance Day for Pedestrians & Bicyclists
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield joins MassBike on Sunday, Nov. 20, in observing "World Day of Remembrance," which honors the victims and families of pedestrian and cyclist traffic. crashes. City Hall will be among several downtown buildings lit in yellow from Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 26. "We...
Own a piece of history!
Welcome to the Donnelly House, circa 1760. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this charming period home is situated among 24 lush acres and a stunning vista of The Berkshires.Wideboard floors, beamed ceilings and fireplace mantles illustrate details of an earlier age. The home is placed side by side to a running creek. Woodburning fireplaces and charm make this cozy home a very special place to live your life. The first floor features a dining room, kitchen, full bath/laundry, living room and study. Upstairs includes 2 full bedrooms, full bath and a sitting room which can easily be converted to a third bedroom.
'Be a Santa to a Senior' Returns for Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The "Be a Santa to a Senior" program has returned to Berkshire County, giving residents a chance to provide a customized gift to an older adult who could use some holiday cheer. Last week, trees went up in five retail locations with ornaments that have a...
One of the Great Lighting Displays in the Berkshires is Now Open
The Berkshires has plenty of great spots to go to enjoy this festive time of the year during the holiday season. But perhaps one of the more underrated spots that you will find throughout the region has recently opened up and look no further for a great spot to take the family or a date, for that matter, than this historic spot.
