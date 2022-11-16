ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

No major changes for New Mexico school vaccines this year

By Curtis Segarra
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico did not add any new vaccines to the list of required vaccines for childcare, pre-school, and school students. The state will continue to require the ten current vaccines for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Once a year, the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to set vaccine requirements for attending school in New Mexico. After meeting earlier this month, they’ve decided not to make any significant changes to this year’s list, according to the Department of Health.

UNM Hospital activates emergency operations over pediatric illness surge

As a result, entry requirements will be similar to last year. Required vaccines continue to include vaccines for hepatitis A and B, Measles/Mumps/Rubella, Polio, Tetanus/Diptheria/Pertussis, Haemophilus Influenzae type B, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Varicella, Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis.

The state recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines as well as an HPV vaccine at age 11 to 12. To see when each vaccine is required, click this link for a chart.

The New Mexico Department of Health “has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children, but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses including RSV, flu and COVID-19 and pediatric hospital units are above capacity,” Dr. David R. Scrase, the acting Department of Health cabinet secretary, said in a press release. “Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.”

