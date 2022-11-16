In a press release, the league has announced that Germany NFL games will continue through at least the 2025 NFL season. The NFL has announced that they will play at least four games in the country through the 2025 season. Two games will return to Munich, Germany with two others heading to Frankfurt Germany. The league has committed to at least one annual game in Germany over the next three seasons. This major announcement comes just days after the NFL announced that it was looking at both Spain and France for future NFL games. During that announcement, the NFL reaffirmed their desire for more games in Germany.

2 DAYS AGO