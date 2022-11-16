Read full article on original website
Ndamukong Suh Signs with Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh to a deal for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Suh had not signed with any team this season despite some interest and there was some speculation he could be done with playing football. Philadelphia views itself as a serious Super Bowl contender and has added depth to bolster to prepare for a run in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The Eagles’ run defense needed some depth and Suh provides that plus some Super Bowl experience.
defpen
Jared McCain Signs with Excel Sports
Duke Blue Devils five-star recruit Jared McCain has signed with Excel Sports for his NIL representation. The five-star combo guard has over 2.2 million followers on his social media platforms and will have several lucrative deals proposed to him before and during his college career. McCain already has NIL deals with Lemon Perfect, Crocs, and Champs Sports. McCain’s NIL deals will continue to roll in and will pick up once he begins playing basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. He is set to suit up for Duke in the Fall of 2023 and projects to be a “one and done” prospect.
defpen
Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely with Shin Injury
The Detroit Pistons have announced that star guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely after sustaining a shin injury. He is exploring different options for the injury including surgery and an extended period of rest. It is feared by the team that he has a stress fracture in his shin. Mulling treatment options will take some time and after a decision is made the timeline will become more clear for the guard and the team. Cunningham has missed five games now with what the team called shin soreness. Surgery would considerably lengthen his time away from the court.
Germany NFL Games to Continue Through 2025
In a press release, the league has announced that Germany NFL games will continue through at least the 2025 NFL season. The NFL has announced that they will play at least four games in the country through the 2025 season. Two games will return to Munich, Germany with two others heading to Frankfurt Germany. The league has committed to at least one annual game in Germany over the next three seasons. This major announcement comes just days after the NFL announced that it was looking at both Spain and France for future NFL games. During that announcement, the NFL reaffirmed their desire for more games in Germany.
defpen
