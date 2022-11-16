Read full article on original website
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.
Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools," said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Where Does New York Rank In The United States For Most Expensive Thanksgiving Turkey?
Where does New York State rank in the United States for most expensive Thanksgiving turkey?. With the increase of prices on literally everything at the grocery store going into Thanksgiving, for 2022 it may be one of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners you've ever had. Between supply chain issues and the rising costs of goods, Thanksgiving could look different. Many are looking at cheaper birds other than turkey.
Help: Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In New York State
Police in the Hudson Valley are looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a singer. On Tuesday, the New Rochelle Police Department announced officers obtained a warrant regarding a homicide that happened on Oct. 26, 2022. Music Artist Murdered In Westchester County, New York. New Rochelle...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
