Arlington, NY

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Roger Marsh

New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ORANGEBURG, NY
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates

Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
NEW YORK STATE
Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.

Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools,"  said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
GEORGIA STATE
Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
JOHNSTOWN, NY
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Where Does New York Rank In The United States For Most Expensive Thanksgiving Turkey?

Where does New York State rank in the United States for most expensive Thanksgiving turkey?. With the increase of prices on literally everything at the grocery store going into Thanksgiving, for 2022 it may be one of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners you've ever had. Between supply chain issues and the rising costs of goods, Thanksgiving could look different. Many are looking at cheaper birds other than turkey.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley

Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
WICCOPEE, NY
