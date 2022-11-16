Read full article on original website
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Police Arrest Man After TSA Detects Disassembled Gun Spread Among His Carry-On Bags At Newark Liberty International Airport Checkpoint
November 17, 2022 NEWARK, N.J.— An Indiana man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers removed the…
Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits
FREEHOLD, NJ – Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced today that the death of 56-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz on May 1, 2018 was racially motivated. According to Santiago, Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville attacked and murdered Wolkowitz simply because he was white. Hubbard was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, bias intimidation, eluding and theft. It is not known whether or not Hubbard knew Wolkowitz was Jewish at the time of the attack. According to police, at around 7:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Freehold Township Police Department police officers responded to the Chesterfield The post Monmouth County news photographer was murdered because he was white, suspect admits appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
International Fugitive Dennis Edwards, aka “Death,” Arrested On 2012 Inditement To Import Cocaine Though Newark Liberty International Airport
November 15, 2022 A Guyanese citizen was arraigned today on drug conspiracy charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dennis…
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Wall Township Man Who Was Carpenters’ Union Fund Manager Sentenced To Six Months Home Confinement For Embezzling $140K
November 16, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – The former administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to…
Woman Driving Amazon Delivery Truck Steals Packages In NY
Police are asking the public for assistance identifying an alleged Amazon driver who was ripping off packages when she was supposed to be delivering them in New York. The incident took place in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, said the New York City Police Department. It was reported to police...
‘Alarming’ shooting comment on street locks down Asbury Park, NJ High School
ASBURY PARK — A comment made against Asbury Park High School to a woman walking her dog led to a lockdown of the school Thursday morning. Sgt. Michael Casey said the woman was approached at 8 a.m. by a male cyclist who made what police called an "alarming statement" about "obtaining a firearm and shooting at or inside the school."
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Man convicted of deadly, bias-fueled attack of news photographer, officials say
A man was convicted Friday of attacking and killing a longtime member of the Freehold First Aid and Emergency Squad and freelance photographer in a bias-fueled attack at a Freehold apartment in 2018, authorities said. Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville, was found guilty of murder, bias intimidation, eluding, theft, possession...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
Brazen thieves swipe keys, cars from Holmdel residences Monday
Police in Holmdel are reminding homeowners to lock the doors to both their homes and their vehicles, after a series of break-ins.
450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police
A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.
News 12
Police: Unconfirmed threat made against Asbury Park HS prompts lockdown
Asbury Park High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning following unconfirmed reports of a threat. Asbury Park police say that around 8 a.m., a woman walking her dog says she was approached by a man riding a bike. According to the woman, the man told her that he had a gun and was going to shoot at or inside the school.
fox29.com
Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race
FREEHOLD, N.J. - A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities say he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the attack...
Police Seek Help Identifying Bike Thief
BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect who broke into a resident’s shed and stole an electric bike. According to police, the happened in the area of Hulse Avenue on Sunday evening into Monday. The brand of...
Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Home, Leaves Family Homeless
Fire destroyed a home in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 17. It left a family homeless. The Red Cross was helping with clothing and food, according to The Lakewood Scoop. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
