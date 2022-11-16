Read full article on original website
27east.com
School News, November 24
News from Sagaponack School Sagaponack School is accepting applications for preschool students (age 4), which will begin in January 2023. For more information, contact 631-537-0651 or email clerk@sagaponackschool.com At the... more. Memorable Play for Fellow Athlete When Southampton Intermediate School seventh grade life skills student Samuel ... 14 Nov 2022...
27east.com
Montauk Floating Wetlands Tested
The Concerned Citizens of Montauk recently delivered floating wetland plant specimens to the Gobler Lab at the Stony Brook University Southampton Campus to be tested to determine their overall nutrient... more. A Narcan training session will be offered on Wednesday, November 30, at 11 a.m. at the Southampton Firehouse, 470...
27east.com
Joseph Maurice Immesberger of East Quogue Dies November 11
Joseph Maurice Immesberger of East Quogue died on November 11. He was 69. He was born March 11, 1953, in Great Neck to parents Joseph Maurice Immesberger and Antoinette Marie... more. VIDEO: Express Sessions, ‘The Sag Harbor Template, and What We Can Learn From It’. The Express News Group...
Long Island police seek person responsible for putting camera in high school bathroom
A hidden camera was allegedly found inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School. The school district and the local police are working to find the person responsible for this.
tbrnewsmedia.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ed Flood wins Assembly District 4 election, unseats Steve Englebright
In a major upset, Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, has defeated incumbent state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket). Englebright, who chairs the state Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environmental Conservation, has held the seat since 1992. Flood maintains a 700-vote lead over Englebright, with a current vote count...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
Person who placed camera inside LI high school bathroom sought
Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a bathroom at a Long Island High School on Thursday, authorities said.
27east.com
Proposed Springs Carwash Should Use Dump Driveways, East Hampton Town Planners Say
Long-simmering plans for a car wash on Springs-Fireplace Road are still inching forward — though the arbiters of whether the project will ultimately come to fruition agree that, frankly, it... more. Attorneys for East Hampton Town advised the Town Board on Tuesday, November 15, that officials ... by Michael...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Football Falls to Sayville in Suffolk County Division III Championship
After the Westhampton Beach football team suffered a 28-3 loss to Sayville in the Suffolk County Division III Championship on Thursday Night at Stony Brook University, senior co-captain Luke Kilroy... more. It was a successful trip to the New York State Cross Country Championships for the ... 15 Nov 2022...
informedinfrastructure.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
27east.com
Travels With Hannah: Challenges Lead to Creativity With Utah’s Mixologists
Mention “Utah” and “culinary scene” in the same sentence and you’re bound to be met with some skepticism. It is true that the state still maintains extremely harsh liquor laws,... more. For the holidays, nothing is better than a homemade gift, right? Something from the...
Planning Board OKs drive-in restaurant and retail building on Rt. 58, self-storage warehouse in Polish Town, townhouses on Third Street
A site plan for a drive-in restaurant and a 5,000-square foot retail building on Route 58 and Osborn Avenue gained final approval Thursday from the Riverhead Planning Board. The board voted 3-1 to approve the site plan, with member Joseph Baier voting no and member George Nunnaro absent. “I think...
Businesses at risk after Suffolk County misses another month of payments due to cyberattack
The county continues the slow process of handwriting checks and agencies have prioritized the most critical payments, which include government operations and services provided to residents.
27east.com
Annual Cookie and Pastry Sales at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton Are a Labor of Love
Walking through the doors of the spacious gathering room at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton on a sunny fall afternoon, the aroma is immediately... more. For the holidays, nothing is better than a homemade gift, right? Something from the kitchen? ... by Joseph P....
longisland.com
Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
27east.com
James Francis Gilhooley of Remsenburg Dies November 15
James Francis Gilhooley of Remsenburg died on November 15 of complications due to COVID 19. He was 95. In 1949, he set the world record for flat track in the... more. Eric Franklin Pavlak, 50, of East Longmeadow passed away unexpectedly November 13, 2022. Born April ... 18 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
Man banned from LIRR for two years, first ban in MTA history: officials
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history came Thursday after a man pleaded guilty to sex abuse in Suffolk County, MTA union officials said. Michael Harewood entered a guilty plea and accepted a two-year ban from using the Long Island Rail Road as part of the terms of his […]
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
27east.com
Hampton Bays, the Pickleball Capital of Long Island?
Will the pickleball destination of the Hamptons be Hampton Bays? The answer: Sure, why not? This past year, Hampton Bays High School embraced with open arms the re-figuring of eight... more.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022
(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
