East Hampton, NY

School News, November 24

News from Sagaponack School Sagaponack School is accepting applications for preschool students (age 4), which will begin in January 2023. For more information, contact 631-537-0651 or email clerk@sagaponackschool.com At the... more. Memorable Play for Fellow Athlete When Southampton Intermediate School seventh grade life skills student Samuel ... 14 Nov 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Montauk Floating Wetlands Tested

The Concerned Citizens of Montauk recently delivered floating wetland plant specimens to the Gobler Lab at the Stony Brook University Southampton Campus to be tested to determine their overall nutrient... more. A Narcan training session will be offered on Wednesday, November 30, at 11 a.m. at the Southampton Firehouse, 470...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

Joseph Maurice Immesberger of East Quogue Dies November 11

Joseph Maurice Immesberger of East Quogue died on November 11. He was 69. He was born March 11, 1953, in Great Neck to parents Joseph Maurice Immesberger and Antoinette Marie... more. VIDEO: Express Sessions, ‘The Sag Harbor Template, and What We Can Learn From It’. The Express News Group...
EAST QUOGUE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients

On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
STONY BROOK, NY
informedinfrastructure.com

EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY

St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
KINGS PARK, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor

Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
LINDENHURST, NY
27east.com

James Francis Gilhooley of Remsenburg Dies November 15

James Francis Gilhooley of Remsenburg died on November 15 of complications due to COVID 19. He was 95. In 1949, he set the world record for flat track in the... more. Eric Franklin Pavlak, 50, of East Longmeadow passed away unexpectedly November 13, 2022. Born April ... 18 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022

(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

