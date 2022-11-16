Read full article on original website
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is new off-road supercar
Lamborghini is set to reveal a new version of its Huracán supercar on Nov. 30 at 2022 Art Basel Miami, and on Monday the automaker confirmed it as the Huracán Sterrato. The car is the production version of the Huracán Sterrato concept shown in 2019, with the new name, adopting the Italian word for “dirt,” signifying this version of the Huracán is ideal for rally-style dirt tracks and other rough surfaces.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti Mistral top speed, Rivian R2 delays: Car News Headlines
After Bugatti ceases production of the Chiron in the coming year, the automaker will switch to building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its underpinnings with the Chiron, and confirmed to be the last Bugatti with the mighty W-16 engine. Bugatti has designed the Mistral to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World
It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Autoblog
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
2024 Kia Seltos Arrives With Potent Turbocharged Engine, More Tech, And Sharp Styling
The refreshed Kia Seltos broke cover back in June, and while it gave us a glimpse of the new styling, additional details were relatively scant. But now the compact crossover has been revealed at the LA Auto Show, and we have plenty to share. Kia has reworked the turbocharged 1.6-liter...
Delayed: VW's Top Secret Tesla-Fighting Trinity EV Project
Volkswagen Group's top secret Project Trinity, an advanced EV flagship with equally impressive autonomous driving technologies, will reportedly not debut in 2026 as originally planned. The news comes from German language publication Manager Magazin via Reuters. Newly installed VW Group CEO Oliver Blume decided to delay the project because the new software will not be ready for the original launch date.
Porsche Seeks Approval For Nurburgring Record Taycan Turbo S Performance Kit Outside Germany
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is in the books as a Nurburging record holder. It now holds the EV record with a time of 7:33.350, having bested the Tesla Model S Plaid record set in 2021 by around two seconds. To do it, Porsche needed some secret sauce. Now, Autocar says the secret sauce could leave German borders for the first time soon.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Teased With Gorgeous New Artisan Red Premium Paint
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row crossover will make its global debut in January, and the teaser campaign is now officially underway with a single image of the crossover's front side. The accent in the fender has "Inline6" clearly written; we previously reported that the company's new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six engine will be making its way to the US, and the CX-90 is the ideal vehicle for this application.
This Sweet 1994 Land Cruiser for Sale Has a Duramax V8 Diesel Under Its Hood
A big diesel donk wakes up this classic Japanese off-roader.
Facelifted 2023 Lexus LS 500 Pricing Starts At A Reasonable $77,535
Lexus has announced pricing for the 2023 LS and some critical changes to the model range, including the death of a much-lamented feature. We're, of course, talking about the brand's trackpad infotainment system, which has now been replaced with a new 12.3-inch unit. If ever there was a singular feature that came close to ruining a car, the trackpad was it.
Tech Genius Behind Volvo EX90 LiDAR Says Tesla FSD Is Not Credible
Luminar CEO Austin Russell has taken aim at Tesla in an interview with Top Gear, saying that the company "has no clear or even remotely credible path" to true full self-driving. Luminar is a company specializing in autonomous driving technology. The firm supplies the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of the recently revealed Volvo EX90, as just one part of that vehicle's safety systems. Radar and camera systems are also featured here.
Porsche Says The 911 Dakar Can Match A 996 911 GT3 At The Nurburgring
CarBuzz recently spoke with Frank Moser, Vice President of the 911 and 718 model lines for Porsche, at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Moser was the perfect person to fill us in on the just-revealed 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, a new off-road variant of the legendary sports car. This is the most out-of-the-box 911 we've seen in recent years, so we instantly questioned how it performs compared to its conventional siblings.
Upcoming BMW M5 Hybrid Will Pack 700-HP V8 From XM SUV
We've known for some time that the current BMW M5 would likely be the last fully gas-powered model. The upcoming hybrid M5 has been spied several times before, and now we have a lead on where that hybrid powertrain will come from. It will come from the BMW XM, an...
The 2023 Nissan Versa Is Officially The Cheapest Four-Door Sedan In The USA
The Nissan Versa is once again the cheapest four-door sedan you can buy in the US, with a starting price of only $15,730. The cost of vehicles has risen dramatically in recent months, partly due to parts shortages and global logistics issues. The US' unchecked dealer system is also making the most out of the lack of supply versus demand, and recent research shows that customers are willing to pay up to five figures above sticker.
2023 Toyota Prius First Look Review: Revitalizing An Icon
It's been 25 years since the first Toyota Prius arrived on the scene as a symbol of automotive eco-consciousness, which means that the nameplate is just about due for a quarter-life crisis. And yet, nothing about the all-new, fifth-generation Prius comes across as insecure or uncertain. By far the most stylish Prius yet, the new one is also no longer an absolute sluggard in performance terms, while still being admirably efficient. Toyota has doubled down on the fact that the world isn't ready for full electrification just yet, and the confident new Prius hybrid is more evidence of that stance.
