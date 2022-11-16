Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Momentous:’ US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
yourcentralvalley.com
Arizona company adds $1B solar power parts plant in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power, the company announced Wednesday. First Solar said in a statement that the plant, to be located in Lawrence County in...
yourcentralvalley.com
Gov-elect Shapiro opens transition, to stay AG until January
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro gave his first Capitol news conference Wednesday as he begins the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and saying he will remain as attorney general until he is sworn in as governor in January. For now,...
Comments / 0