Great Falls, MT

GFFR is collecting new blankets for families in need

By MTN News
 3 days ago
Great Falls Fire Rescue is collecting new blankets for families in need as the holiday season and winter weather approaches.

GFFR is hosting "Fill The Stutz" drives on Saturday, November 19, and again on Saturday December 10.

Both will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Fire Station #1 (105 Ninth Street South).

The goal is to "Fill The Stutz" - a vintage 1924 fire truck.

For more information, call GFFR at 406-727-8070.

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

