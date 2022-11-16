Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
KNOX News Radio
Driver flees GF traffic crash
Grand Forks police are searching for the driver of a two vehicle crash Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington Street around 9:30 p.m. An SUV was traveling north on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle heading and turning...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO HEAVY ACCIDENT ON S MAIN ST
The Crookston Police Department responded to a report of an accident on Thursday, November 17, at 12:27 p.m. at the intersection of S Main St/3rd Ave S., Crookston. Vehicle #1 was a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Gene Hoffman from Crookston. Vehicle #2 was a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by...
valleynewslive.com
Two found dead in apparent early morning shooting in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. Police say when officers got to the area, they found two people, both dead and both with gun shot wounds. Anyone...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Crisis Arrested After Crashing Into Mall And Clinic in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is jailed and facing a number of charges after crashing into the Sanford Walk-in Clinic in Bemidji before crashing into the front entrance of Paul Bunyan Mall. Police say Damian Smith called dispatch Tuesday afternoon saying he was having a mental health breakdown.
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
valleynewslive.com
Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks. “I don’t expect it to be like perfect...
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
valleynewslive.com
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
