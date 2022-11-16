COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

COLGATE, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO