beckershospitalreview.com
Babylon, Fitbit to provide health monitoring for members
Digital health company Babylon is teaming up with Google's Fitbit to provide Fitbit wearable devices to a subset of members for care coordination and proactive health management. Eligible members in select markets will be able to use Fitbit's health and wellness features to track their activity levels, sleep patterns and...
Teladoc reaches 50M visits
Telehealth company Teladoc has reached the 50 million visit milestone, and a quarter of Americans now have access to Teladoc through their employer or health plan. Teladoc first hit 1 million visits in 2015. Approximately a third of Teladoc's 50 million visits occurred in the last year, according to a Nov. 15 Teladoc news release.
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
Midwife rapid survey
ECG is conducting a rapid survey about midwife programs. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. We want to understand how organizations are employing certified nurse midwives (CNMs), with particular emphasis on:. Demographic attributes and strategies of the midwife program. Utilization and services provided by CNMs. Work standards.
Amazon is hiring for these 7 healthcare positions
While it is reducing staff in some areas, Amazon continues to grow its healthcare business. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Clinical Lead, Amazon: Will be a nurse practitioner or medical doctor who will own the auditing and monitoring of the company's clinical customer experience.
Health tech company will be biggest in the world, VC investors say
A health tech startup will one day be the "biggest company in the world," according to two investment partners with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. American healthcare is worth $4 trillion, which is five times the global advertising industry that makes up much of the revenue for four of the world's current most valuable companies (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), Daisy Wolf and Vijay Pande wrote in a Nov. 11 Andreessen Horowitz blog post. All four Big Tech firms are trying to break into healthcare.
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
Why healthcare mergers and acquisitions are a cybersecurity risk
As Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, formed by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019, dealt with a weeks-long fallout from a ransomware attack, health system CIOs and chief information security officers say these large acquisitions can make healthcare systems more vulnerable to security breaches. A healthcare merger...
Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person
For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
Novel extended-release local anesthetic reduces both postoperative pain and opioid use
Managing postoperative pain requires physicians to strike a challenging balance between reducing pain through use of local anesthetics — which largely lose effectiveness beyond 24 hours — and prescribing longer-acting opioids, which expose patients to the risk of sliding into addiction. During Becker's 28th Annual Meeting: The Business...
Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 5 recent moves
From launching Amazon Clinic to backing startups that aim to tackle healthcare burnout, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are five recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in...
Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey
Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
How technology enables better access & outcomes amidst a mental healthcare crisis
Even before the pandemic, nearly one out of five American adults and one in five children and teens suffered from a mental health condition, from anxiety to depression to suicidal ideation. What compounds this crisis is the lack of behavioral health providers available to meet people’s mental health needs.
Rite Aid, Grubhub partner to deliver health products
Rite Aid has paired up with Grubhub to deliver over-the-counter drugs and other products, the retail chain said Nov. 17. The partnership was made in the hopes of increasing access to necessary items ahead of wintry weather conditions. Across 16 states and among the 2,000 participating stores, "customers can order...
SafeSource Direct secures FDA clearance for hospital-grade nitrile gloves
The FDA handed SafeSource Direct's chemo-rated nitrile gloves a 510(k) clearance Nov. 17, which company CEO Justin Hollingsworth said "marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply resilience." "One hundred percent American owned, American operated and on American soil — we're uniquely positioned to help solve America's PPE supply challenges," Mr....
MedStar selects Kyndryl to transform IT services
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has selected IT company Kyndryl for a five-year digital transformation contract. The health system will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence into its IT system. Additionally, Kyndryl will provide IT service desks, infrastructure support, on-site support and security services, according to a Nov. 17 Kyndryl news release.
Mark Cuban's next goals: Enter brand-name drugs market, accept insurance
As the team of 33 at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. works to serve its 1.3 million customers, Mr. Cuban told Time his planned next steps for the company that looks to disrupt the $1.4 trillion pharmaceutical industry. Since its launch in January, Cost Plus Drug Co. has gone...
Employers benefit from smart home technology designed to give their caregiver employees peace of mind
More than 55 million seniors currently reside in the United States, a number expected to reach 95 million over the next 40 years. This “Silver Tsunami” represents a historically under-served demographic that is exploding in population. The senior wave is cresting—and poised to crash down on the American healthcare industry.
