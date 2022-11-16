ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Just Discovered an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time

Marking the passage of time in a world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums is a simple case of counting the seconds between 'then' and 'now'. Down at the quantum scale of buzzing electrons, however, 'then' can't always be anticipated. Worse still, 'now' often blurs into a haze of uncertainty. A stopwatch simply isn't going to cut it for some scenarios.
techeblog.com

Astronomers Detect Large ‘Extragalactic Structure’ Hiding Behind the Milky Way Galaxy

Astronomers at the National University of San Juan in Argentina have detected a large ‘extragalactic structure’ hiding behind the Milky Way galaxy in the zone of avoidance, or the region that cannot be seen. This area is densely filled with stars, gas and dust, thus obscuring the view of telescopes as well as other instruments.
sciencealert.com

Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd

Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
ScienceAlert

Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males

Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
ScienceAlert

A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean

From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
Smithonian

Astronomers Discover Closest Known Black Hole to Earth

Astronomers have discovered a black hole closer to Earth than any other previously found. It’s about ten times as massive as our sun and is located just 1,600 light-years away—rather nearby on a cosmic scale. While scientists have only spotted about 20 black holes in the Milky Way...
ScienceAlert

Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's

A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
ScienceAlert

The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found

What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
studyfinds.org

Earth can regulate its own temperature, naturally ‘canceling out’ global warming — but likely not soon enough

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Will climate change really be the end of the world as we know it? Maybe not. But that’s not necessarily good news for Earth’s inhabitants. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered that the planet has a “stabilizing feedback” system which keeps global temperatures within a steady and habitable range. Although it can take hundreds of thousands of years to complete the process, this mechanism regularly pulls the climate back from the brink of destruction.
BGR.com

Astronomers found a massive ‘extragalactic structure’ hiding in outer space

Scientists have discovered something mysterious in space. According to a new study shared on a preprint website, scientists have discovered an extragalactic structure inside an area of space known as the “zone of avoidance.” The structure isn’t a space station or anything of the sort, instead, it’s believed to be a galactic cluster, similar to others we have discovered beyond our solar system.
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

