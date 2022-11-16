Read full article on original website
Scientists discover massive 'extragalactic structure' behind the Milky Way
An uncharted region of space known as the "zone of avoidance" lurks behind the Milky Way's center – and astronomers just found an enormous, multi-galaxy structure there.
Scientists Just Discovered an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time
Marking the passage of time in a world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums is a simple case of counting the seconds between 'then' and 'now'. Down at the quantum scale of buzzing electrons, however, 'then' can't always be anticipated. Worse still, 'now' often blurs into a haze of uncertainty. A stopwatch simply isn't going to cut it for some scenarios.
Scientists Think They've Cracked The Mystery of This Cute Octopus And Its 'Shell'
Long after its ancestors deleted their genetic code for a tough coat of armor, a seafaring octopus has reinvented a recipe for making a shell. A recent genetic analysis of the paper nautilus or greater argonaut (Argonauta argo) has revealed a surprising origin for its protective casing, one that doesn't resemble the shell of its closest relatives.
Astronomers Detect Large ‘Extragalactic Structure’ Hiding Behind the Milky Way Galaxy
Astronomers at the National University of San Juan in Argentina have detected a large ‘extragalactic structure’ hiding behind the Milky Way galaxy in the zone of avoidance, or the region that cannot be seen. This area is densely filled with stars, gas and dust, thus obscuring the view of telescopes as well as other instruments.
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd
Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males
Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
Black hole announces itself to astronomers by violently ripping apart a star
A distant intermediate black hole has signaled its presence to researchers by blasting out intense radiation as it ripped apart an unfortunate star that wandered too close to it.
A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean
From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
Scientists Conducting Nuclear Fusion Tests Deep Under a Mountain Discover Secrets of First Stars
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have opened an unprecedented window into the universe’s very first stars by conducting nuclear fusion experiments in a subterranean laboratory located 1.5 miles under China’s Jinping Mountains, reports a new study. The results resolve...
Scientists Uncover Evidence of What May Be Earth's First Mass Animal Extinction
Since the Cambrian explosion 538.8 million years ago – a time when many of the animal phyla we're familiar with today were established – five major mass extinction events have whittled down the biodiversity of all creatures great and small. Researchers from the US have uncovered evidence of...
Scientists Figured Out When And How Our Sun Will Die, And It Will Be Epic
How will our Sun look after it dies? Scientists have made predictions about what the final days of our Solar System will look like, and when it will happen. And we humans won't be around to see the Sun's curtain call. Previously, astronomers thought the Sun would turn into a...
Astronomers Discover Closest Known Black Hole to Earth
Astronomers have discovered a black hole closer to Earth than any other previously found. It’s about ten times as massive as our sun and is located just 1,600 light-years away—rather nearby on a cosmic scale. While scientists have only spotted about 20 black holes in the Milky Way...
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's
A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found
What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
Earth can regulate its own temperature, naturally ‘canceling out’ global warming — but likely not soon enough
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Will climate change really be the end of the world as we know it? Maybe not. But that’s not necessarily good news for Earth’s inhabitants. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered that the planet has a “stabilizing feedback” system which keeps global temperatures within a steady and habitable range. Although it can take hundreds of thousands of years to complete the process, this mechanism regularly pulls the climate back from the brink of destruction.
Volcanic eruptions on the moon happened much more recently than we thought
A new study using lunar samples obtained by China's Chang'e 5 rover has revealed how the moon was able to remain volcanically active even after its mantle began to cool.
4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that crashed into Earth solves the mystery of water on our planet
In February 2021, a rare carbonaceous meteorite crashed into a driveway in Gloucestershire. Called Winchcombe, the meteorite was recovered only hours after its fireball lit up the skies over the UK. A year later, experts from the Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow have reported that the 4.6-billion-year-old...
Astronomers found a massive ‘extragalactic structure’ hiding in outer space
Scientists have discovered something mysterious in space. According to a new study shared on a preprint website, scientists have discovered an extragalactic structure inside an area of space known as the “zone of avoidance.” The structure isn’t a space station or anything of the sort, instead, it’s believed to be a galactic cluster, similar to others we have discovered beyond our solar system.
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
