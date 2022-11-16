CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Will climate change really be the end of the world as we know it? Maybe not. But that’s not necessarily good news for Earth’s inhabitants. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered that the planet has a “stabilizing feedback” system which keeps global temperatures within a steady and habitable range. Although it can take hundreds of thousands of years to complete the process, this mechanism regularly pulls the climate back from the brink of destruction.

