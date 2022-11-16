Read full article on original website
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven. According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting. Davis was arrested for...
Osceola man enters not guilty plea in Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Rural Doctor Program set to launch in 2023
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan and Creighton University are doing their part to solve a health care shortage. The two have created the ‘Rural Track Program’ which will provide a dual residency. The program is aimed to attract internal medicine and psychiatry students, giving them...
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph said starting quarterback Casey Thompson will play in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. “Unless he wakes up tomorrow and he says my whole elbow is numb...yeah he’s going to play,” Joseph said following the Huskers’ practice Thursday morning.
Huskers release 2023 softball schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 56-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference slate. The Huskers will face a difficult schedule as nearly half of their games will be against postseason teams from last season. Nebraska will face 15 teams who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including six Super Regional squads and four Women’s College World Series teams.
Huskers go cold in loss at St. John’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga led NU with 15 points, but St. John’s used a pair of decisive runs early in the second half to post a 70-50 victory in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tominaga hit 5-of-8 shots, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, but the Huskers shot just 29.7 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers that led to 21 Red Storm points. David Jones scored all 15 of his points in the second half for St. John’s (4-0), while Joel Soriano (17 points, 18 rebounds) and Posh Alexander also finished in double figures for the winners.
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
Parkview Christian football wins first state title in D6 Championship at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA high school football Class D6 state championship game took place Friday at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. No. 6 Pawnee City took on fifth-seed Parkview Christian for the title. The Patriots won their first championship in program history, 50-25. Watch the embedded...
Huskers bitten by Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
Aurora football aiming for state title in third straight try
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last two years, Aurora football has finished as the State Runner-Up in Class B. This season, the Huskies dropped down to Class C1 and find themselves in the State Championship game once again. The Huskies who have competed, and lost, in the championship game...
