ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

At East Cobb service, ‘our faith has to stand for something’

Clergy from various faith communities in the East Cobb area delivered reflections of “Finding Common Ground” during Temple Kol Emeth’s 18th Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service Thursday. In the first in-person service since 2019, an audience that nearly filled the vast synagogue was told that hearing such messages and...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Kolpak takes issue with comments made by Thomas

When District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas spoke to her supporters on election night after securing a landslide win for a second term, amid the obligatory thanks to various supporters for their efforts, she made the following statement:. “Somebody didn’t even deserve to have their name next to mine. I earned...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Trilith Reveals Name of Highly Anticipated and Future Destination Hotel

Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. (DEVEN), today unveiled the name and brand story attached to its innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in the Town at Trilith. Inspired by the mystique and energy of Trilith, Portal Guesthouse...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
mhstrail.org

Another threat; responsible persons identified

On Monday, Nov. 14, a bomb threat was posted on social media during lunch. McIntosh administrators responded quickly to investigate the situation. At 3:46 p.m. the same day, Principal Maggie Walls sent an email to all McIntosh students with an update:. “Today, during A Lunch at McIntosh High School, the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
mhstrail.org

Fayette County students bombarded with mass emails

Around 6:20 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 14, a mass email was sent out to students of Fayette county, which eventually led to a mass email chain that went on until 6:40 P.M., when the last email was sent out. The email chain was started by a student sending out an email to [email protected], which meant every student with @fcboe.org in their address received the email that evening. The Fayette County District is comprised of six high schools, six middle schools, and fourteen elementary schools. No elementary students received the email chain due to restrictions on Chromebooks, but all middle and high school students received the email Monday night.
The Citizen Online

School system seeks input on math textbook adoption

Fayette County Public Schools is currently in the process of adopting K-5 mathematics textbooks for the 2023-2024 school year. They welcome public input in the process prior to the final recommendation to the Fayette County Board of Education for adoption. Savvas (formerly Pearson) enVision and Curriculum Associates iReady Classroom are...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy