Rihanna Stepped Out in This Season’s Hottest Collaboration
Lately, Rihanna has been embracing the all-black look, wearing the color head-to-toe as she has stepped out in Los Angeles over the past week or so. That’s why, it was so refreshing to see the singer embrace color recently, and to do so in a big way. She still kept it monochrome, but on Wednesday night, Rihanna was unmissable when she was spotted in a completely blue ensemble.
DGK Launches Exclusive Bruce Lee Collaboration
DGK has announced a collaboration with the Bruce Lee Family Company and Bruce Lee, LLC, to feature imagery of the legendary late martial artist across its skateboards and apparel. The collection aims to continue and share Bruce Lee’s legacy through his art and philosophy, which promoted personal growth, harmonious individuality,...
Daiki Tsuneta Announces His Own adidas Superstar Collaboration
When it comes to and its ever-classic Superstar, a common theme that we’ve seen is that the brand has a tendency of filtering this silhouette through the minds of various musical artists from all genres. We’ve seen Pharrell do 50 of his own colorways, Beyoncé make her own platform version and Run-D.M.C. craft their own nostalgic installment, and now the German imprint is calling Daiki Tsuneta to put his own spin on the shell-toed kicks.
Introducing WATER THE PLANT and SAD REBORN DOLLS’ Colorful Necklace Collaboration
Emerging label WATER THE PLANT and edgy Japanese street band SAD REBORN DOLLS (SRD Dolls) just launched an exclusive “Plant & Grow” necklace collab that encapsulates both brands’ eye-catching yet colorful aesthetics. Founded in 2020, WATER THE PLANT dedicates to promoting positivity and good vibes through its...
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
Rihanna Wears Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots With Oversized Coat For Night Out: Photos
Rihanna looked gorgeous as she rocked a pair of thigh-high, electric blue Balenciaga-Adidas boots, as she went out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, on Wednesday, November 17. The singer’s boots had the classic Adidas white stripes going down the side of her leg, as she stepped out solo for the evening.
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown
Janelle Monae was spotted out giving us style goals in this gorgeous Elie Saab gown.
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
You Can Now Buy Saul Nash's FW22 Runway Collection
Having won 2022’s International Woolmark Prize, Saul Nash is not just a name to watch but one to invest in. Luckily, the London-based designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Ritual,” is now available to buy. “Ritual” explored British Afro-Caribbean culture and centered itself around a film directed...
Cozy and Comfortable Inform Dime's Holiday '22 Collection
Dime is gearing up for the release of its Holiday 2022 collection, this time taking the brand from Montréal to the French capital of the world, Paris. Following the wavy and cozy signature of the brand, this collection sees Dime drop a selection of comfort-focused apparel including, oversized fleece jackets, matching sweaters and sweatpants suits, toques and button-downs. Highlighting the collection are a selection of ombre, speckled knitted sweaters arriving in a beige/brown and light blue/navy colorway. Two fleece-like button-downs arriving in electric blue and pine green, featuring a wavy silhouette give a cozy rendition to the classic shirt.
Raheem Sterling Unveils Hotly-Anticipated New Balance x Stone Island Boot and Kit Collaboration
New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.
Mila V Is the New Vanguard of Acid House, and Patta Soundsystem Wants You to Know
Patta Soundsytem wants you to know all about Mila V, as the streetwear and music-centric stalwart is spotlighting the multifaceted rave-centric musician for its final Soundsystem installment of the year. Joining Mila V to launch their new EP, CRACKS, the two have come together for a merch collection that further celebrates the release and they will also be hosting an exclusive listening party.
