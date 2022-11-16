ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Holy Name rolls past Padua, 56-21, for first football state semifinal berth in 47 years

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — This was a long time coming. Some might say three years, but you just as easily could say 47 years. Featuring a big-play offense that was nearly unstoppable, Holy Name made its third consecutive trip to the Division III, Region 10 championship game a memorable one, rolling its way to a 56-21 victory over neighborhood rival Padua to earn its first trip to the state final four since winning a state championship in 1975.
Northeast Ohio girls basketball Top 25: Preseason rankings, team previews for the 2022-23 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time last year’s girls basketball season was over, it almost could have been called a return to normalcy. Early in the season there were lots of interruptions due to the pandemic, but by February games were mostly played as scheduled. It was a welcome respite. There also were lots of successes along the way for the players and teams in Northeast Ohio.
Avon’s football state semifinal streak ends with 28-20 Division I regional final loss to Toledo Central Catholic

PERKINS TWP., Ohio – No. 1 seed Avon and No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic went into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 championship very familiar with one another. In fact, Avon held off the Fighting Irish one year ago in a 43-42 overtime thriller just up the road at Sandusky’s Strobel Field to win the regional title. And the two schools also met in the regional final in 2018, which was also an Avon victory.
How Archbishop Hoban - and No. 1 - dominated in Division II regional final win over Hudson: By the numbers

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- Another year means another state semifinal berth for Archbishop Hoban. Hoban claimed it’s eighth consecutive regional crown Friday with an impressive 41-7 win over Hudson in a rematch of the 2020 Division II, Region 5 final. The Knights’ state semifinal opponent is Massillon Washington, which won the Region 7 crown, 24-6, over Uniontown Lake on Friday.
Evan Mobley is one of one -- and Cavaliers believe the best is still yet to come: ‘He’s him’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everyone knew where the ball was going. Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier loves playing in Cleveland -- just 10 miles from Shaker Hts., where he became a high school basketball star. Rozier, with family and friends packed inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until the final minutes when some left early, had just made the game-tying 3-pointer about five minutes earlier to erase a 10-point deficit in the final 52.4 seconds and improbably send the game into overtime.
Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs

AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
The Comeback

Decision made regarding Buffalo football game

While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
