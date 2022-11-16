Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Growing pains? Super sophomores lead defending state champ Richmond Heights: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This will be the youngest team Quentin Rogers has had at Richmond Heights, which won its first state championship last season in a third final four appearance since 2019. Sophomores Dorian Jones and De’Erick Barber are not only the two returning starters, but the Spartans’ lone...
St. Edward repeats as Region 1 champs with 27-0 shutout of Mentor: Highlights, by the numbers
EUCLID, Ohio — St. Edward’s true nature, a physical ground-and-pound football team on offense, showed itself on a cold November night in Euclid. The Eagles used methodical drives in their 27-0 win against Mentor for the OHSAA Division I, Region 1 championship and continue their state-title defense.
Holy Name rolls past Padua, 56-21, for first football state semifinal berth in 47 years
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — This was a long time coming. Some might say three years, but you just as easily could say 47 years. Featuring a big-play offense that was nearly unstoppable, Holy Name made its third consecutive trip to the Division III, Region 10 championship game a memorable one, rolling its way to a 56-21 victory over neighborhood rival Padua to earn its first trip to the state final four since winning a state championship in 1975.
See how St. Edward shut out Mentor, 27-0, to repeat as OHSAA Division I, Region 1 football champion
EUCLID, Ohio — Cy Colvin bookended St. Edward’s 27-0 win Friday night against Mentor with two interceptions in the OHSAA Division I, Region 1 football championship at Euclid Community Stadium. St. Edward senior running back Marvin Bell Jr. rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles...
Chardon’s shot at 3rd straight Division III football state title denied by Canfield, 14-7
RAVENNA, Ohio — A fourth-quarter carry up the middle for Canfield proved to be the turning point that denied Chardon a shot at a third straight Division III state title. Chardon — the No. 1 seed in Division III, Region 9 — wasn’t able to respond, ending its season against No. 2 Canfield, 14-7, in the regional final.
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Northeast Ohio girls basketball Top 25: Preseason rankings, team previews for the 2022-23 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time last year’s girls basketball season was over, it almost could have been called a return to normalcy. Early in the season there were lots of interruptions due to the pandemic, but by February games were mostly played as scheduled. It was a welcome respite. There also were lots of successes along the way for the players and teams in Northeast Ohio.
Avon’s football state semifinal streak ends with 28-20 Division I regional final loss to Toledo Central Catholic
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – No. 1 seed Avon and No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic went into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 championship very familiar with one another. In fact, Avon held off the Fighting Irish one year ago in a 43-42 overtime thriller just up the road at Sandusky’s Strobel Field to win the regional title. And the two schools also met in the regional final in 2018, which was also an Avon victory.
How Archbishop Hoban - and No. 1 - dominated in Division II regional final win over Hudson: By the numbers
TWINSBURG, Ohio -- Another year means another state semifinal berth for Archbishop Hoban. Hoban claimed it’s eighth consecutive regional crown Friday with an impressive 41-7 win over Hudson in a rematch of the 2020 Division II, Region 5 final. The Knights’ state semifinal opponent is Massillon Washington, which won the Region 7 crown, 24-6, over Uniontown Lake on Friday.
Archbishop Hoban rolls over Hudson, 41-7, for OHSAA Division II, Region 5 title
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban set the tone early and never let up Friday at Twinsburg High School. The Lamar Sperling show and a spirited defensive performance was too much for Hudson to handle as Hoban, seeded No. 1 in Region 5, captured a 41-7 victory. The Knights will play Region 7 champion Massillon Washington next week in a state semifinal.
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Evan Mobley is one of one -- and Cavaliers believe the best is still yet to come: ‘He’s him’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everyone knew where the ball was going. Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier loves playing in Cleveland -- just 10 miles from Shaker Hts., where he became a high school basketball star. Rozier, with family and friends packed inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until the final minutes when some left early, had just made the game-tying 3-pointer about five minutes earlier to erase a 10-point deficit in the final 52.4 seconds and improbably send the game into overtime.
OHSAA state semifinal bracket pairings for high school football playoffs are set
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The OHSAA has announced the high school football state semifinal bracket pairings for all seven divisions, finally providing clarity on which teams could meet in the state semifinals and finals following this weekend’s regional championship round. The winner of the Division I Region 1 final between...
Watch Jarrett Allen begin with a slam in his return against the Hornets (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jarrett Allen was feeling just fine on Friday night. The 6-foot-9, 243-pound center made an immediate impact as he hammered home a dish from teammate Evan Mobley to score the first points of the game against the Hornets. The duo fed off each other early in the...
Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs
AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
Kirtland vs. Mogadore a benchmark matchup: OHSAA football Division VI regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Between the two of them, Kirtland and Mogadore have 27 regional championships. Only one can add another Saturday night at Nordonia’s Boliantz Stadium, when they meet for a Division VI regional championship.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Live updates as Cleveland and Charlotte look to end losing streaks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets are both looking to end losing streaks on Friday night when they face off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. The Cavs started the year hot going 8-1, losing their first game but then going on an eight-game winning...
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game
While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did the Guardians trade Nolan Jones too soon? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Were you surprised that the Guardians traded Nolan Jones to...
Cleveland Cavaliers find a way to win 2OT thriller, snap skid: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cavaliers used all hands on deck as they desperately held off the Charlotte Hornets, 132-122 in double overtime Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, snapping a 5-game tailspin that had erased an 8-1 start to the season. In his return to the court, Jarrett Allen poetically...
