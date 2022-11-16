ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Fox 19

15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
KRMG

Ohio woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother

EATON, Ohio — The granddaughter of a 93-year-old woman who was found in a bathtub in Eaton has been charged with her murder. According to WHIO, police were called to an apartment on Tuesday night following a report of a possible homicide. The body of Alice Matheny, 93, was found later in a bathtub.
EATON, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested in shooting that locked down Fairfield schools

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused in a shooting Friday morning that prompted a lockdown at Fairfield schools. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garcia Vega, who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Deceased man charged with woman's 1978 murder, linked to 3 others

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 44 years later, a prosecutor has charged the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. A Hamilton County grand jury posthumously indicted Ralph Howell in Cheryl Thompson's 1978 rape and murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. "Law enforcement...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN

(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
CINCINNATI, OH

