Read full article on original website
Related
Shoplifting led to pursuit that included collision with police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — Shoplifting at the Kohl’s in the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike two weeks ago led to a police pursuit that included a collision with a police cruiser in Geene County and ended with police having to use a Taser on one suspect, K-9 units to track down a second suspect and a drone to search for the third and final suspect.
Fox 19
15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
23-year-old man charged, another in 'stable condition' after Fairfield shooting
Police said a 22-year-old drove away from the location and was found inside his vehicle along Nilles Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Ohio woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother
EATON, Ohio — The granddaughter of a 93-year-old woman who was found in a bathtub in Eaton has been charged with her murder. According to WHIO, police were called to an apartment on Tuesday night following a report of a possible homicide. The body of Alice Matheny, 93, was found later in a bathtub.
Fox 19
Man arrested in shooting that locked down Fairfield schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused in a shooting Friday morning that prompted a lockdown at Fairfield schools. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garcia Vega, who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
WKRC
Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
HUBER HEIGHTS — Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. The driver pulled over...
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer
The man has been tied to at least 4 murders.
WKRC
Deceased man charged with woman's 1978 murder, linked to 3 others
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 44 years later, a prosecutor has charged the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. A Hamilton County grand jury posthumously indicted Ralph Howell in Cheryl Thompson's 1978 rape and murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. "Law enforcement...
Fox 19
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
1017thepoint.com
MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN
(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
2nd UC student identified as suspected serial killer’s first victim
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is getting a little bit of closure into the death of their loved one 45 years ago. Nancy Ann Theobald is suspected to have been the victim of a serial killer, Ralph Howell, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. When Joseph Theobald,...
Fox 19
Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
Docs: Parent brings gun in front of 70 Taft HS students after child's fight
CPS said an officer took the parent into custody 'without any altercation' after learning they brought a gun onto Taft High School's campus Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 5