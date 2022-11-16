Updates on four Wichita restaurants: Two just opened, two opening this weekend

Wichita has just added two anticipated food businesses, and by week’s end, it’ll add two more.

Here’s what you need to know about the recent flurry of openings:

Just opened

Bronx Pizza & Pints , 2140 W. 21st St.: This new pizza restaurant has been in the works since May in the old Mizu Sushi space and finally opened on Monday. It features pizza pies — personal size, 14-inch and 18-inch featuring an “original recipe” sauce made by the chef, New York native Anthony DiSisto. The other owners in the restaurant are neighbors Justin and Lindy Precht and Gary Rosandick.

The menu includes some unique offerings for Wichita, including a Salad Pizza, which features mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots and black olives piled onto a pizza. The list of appetizers includes fried ravioli, fried mac and cheese bites and fried cauliflower, which DeSisto said his family ate every Christmas Eve. Salads, entrees like chicken and eggplant Parmesan, and pasta dishes also are on the menu, as are calzones and kid meals. The hours for the restaurant, which has been completely gutted and redone with an industrial red, black and gray theme, are 11 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Wichita’s newest Scooter’s has just opened at 3920 N. Maize Road. Courtesy photo

Scooter’s , 3920 N. Maize Road: Local Scooter’s franchisee Mackenzie Burnett on Tuesday opened her eighth local drive-through coffee kiosk, this one on North Maize Road. It’s a single-sided drive-through model whose hours are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Mochinut will start its soft opening on Friday. Charlotte

Opening Friday:

Mochinut , 343 Greenwich: Friday is the “soft opening” day for this new business, which will focus on mochi doughnuts, coffee, boba tea and — soon — Korean corn dogs. The soft opening, which is meant to help the staff train, will feature a limited menu of mochi donuts, which are a cross between an American doughnut and a Japanese mochi, a dessert made with a chewy rice coating and an ice cream filling. It’ll also serve boba and coffee drinks. In a week, the owners say, they’ll start serving their Korean corn dogs, a popular street food item that features either hot dogs, melty mozzarella cheese or a mixture of both coated with a rice flour batter and then deep fried and topped with or rolled in things like hot Cheetos powder, cubes of potatoes, crunchy rice puffs or bean powder and drizzled with various sauces.

Wichita’s new Mochinut, part of a chain that started in California, is owned by Judy Nola, Julie Chan and Nhi Nola. Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The owners encourage people to follow the shop’s Instagram page for updates on the doughnut flavors, which will frequently change.

Aaron Hill’s Tor Brewing is set to open Saturday at 222. S. Commerce. Courtesy photo

Opening Saturday:

Tor Brewing , 222 S. Commerce St: Aaron Hill — a longtime brewing protege of Dan Norton at Nortons Brewing Company — announced back in May his plans to branch out and open his own brewery, and now he’s about to do it. Tor Brewing has taken over the former Hungry Heart/ Sorrel’s space near the northeast corner of Intrust Bank Arena , and its grand opening will be on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. During that time, he’ll offer collaboration beers made with his friends at Nortons, Hopping Gnome, River City, Central Standard and Walnut River. In-house tapped cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails also will be available.

Hill eventually plans to add food service to his brewery but first wants to get fully staffed and used to the pace of the restaurant. For now, he’ll invite food trucks to park outside and serve his clients.

His hours Starting Saturday will be 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The name of the brewery is the Olde English word for “hill,” the owner’s last name.