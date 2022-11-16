ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven. According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting. Davis was arrested for...
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph said starting quarterback Casey Thompson will play in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. “Unless he wakes up tomorrow and he says my whole elbow is numb...yeah he’s going to play,” Joseph said following the Huskers’ practice Thursday morning.
Huskers release 2023 softball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 56-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference slate. The Huskers will face a difficult schedule as nearly half of their games will be against postseason teams from last season. Nebraska will face 15 teams who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including six Super Regional squads and four Women’s College World Series teams.
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
