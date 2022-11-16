ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

EBRP Juvenile Court celebrates National Adoption Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of national adoption day, groups are bringing awareness to more than 400,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States. Several Baton Rouge families finalized their adoptions, giving many children a permanent home. “We have too many kids who need permanent forever...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city business owners like Garrett Kemp look forward to White Light Night each year. “Bundle up, grab the kids, grab your friends, grab a drink, and have a good time,” Kemp said. For the past 25 years, the event has brought people in Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cold weather shelters open in the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When temperatures drop to 39 degrees or below Michael Acaldo starts preparing St. Vincent De Paul for more overnight stays. “That the colder it gets, the more people desire to get off the streets. Our desire is that everybody would like to be off the streets every night of the year. That’s just not the situation of homelessness right now,” Acaldo said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

L.I.V.E. Program sees progress, expanding in future

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s anti-crime group through education starts to see progress in one neighborhood. Less than three months after launching, a new anti-crime group is already seeing results. “We have not had a major violent incident in Zion City in over 200 days because of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its annual Zoolights partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this year!. Zoolights is a festive family activity that take you on a trail through the zoo. Visitors attending Zoolights will find illuminated sculptures representing animals and traditional symbols of the holidays, officials say.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to fall steadily overnight as the Baton Rouge metro area prepares for its first widespread freeze of the fall/winter season. Temperatures will dip to 30° for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning. Areas to the north and east...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

White Light Night to light up Mid City tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Mid City’s favorite festivals is making a comeback this weekend. The 25th annual White Light Night event will take place Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with 60 participating businesses. The art festival stretches from the intersection of Government...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted a summit in Baton Rouge amid growing concerns surrounding fentanyl. 108,000 people died to a drug overdose in 2021, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerly. To put that into perspective, that’s more people than what Tiger Stadium can hold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
NEW ROADS, LA

