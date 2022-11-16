Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
WAFB
EBRP Juvenile Court celebrates National Adoption Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of national adoption day, groups are bringing awareness to more than 400,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States. Several Baton Rouge families finalized their adoptions, giving many children a permanent home. “We have too many kids who need permanent forever...
WAFB
White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city business owners like Garrett Kemp look forward to White Light Night each year. “Bundle up, grab the kids, grab your friends, grab a drink, and have a good time,” Kemp said. For the past 25 years, the event has brought people in Baton...
Cold weather shelters open in the Capital Area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When temperatures drop to 39 degrees or below Michael Acaldo starts preparing St. Vincent De Paul for more overnight stays. “That the colder it gets, the more people desire to get off the streets. Our desire is that everybody would like to be off the streets every night of the year. That’s just not the situation of homelessness right now,” Acaldo said.
WAFB
Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - That cold weather not stopping anyone from coming out to remember a teen who was killed when he got caught in the middle of someone else’s fight. Friday evening, the friends and family of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville gathered to pay their respects. A brother...
L.I.V.E. Program sees progress, expanding in future
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s anti-crime group through education starts to see progress in one neighborhood. Less than three months after launching, a new anti-crime group is already seeing results. “We have not had a major violent incident in Zion City in over 200 days because of...
WAFB
Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit event will be hosted today, Friday, Nov. 18, for an aspiring model from Baton Rouge after recovering from a deadly crash that happened in Virginia. Diamond Jonise, 23, is now paralyzed from the waist down from an accident that occurred on September 8,...
WAFB
New Orleans Saints teaming up with Rouses to tackle hunger for Greater BR Food Bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of you may already be talking about what food you’re bringing to the Thanksgiving meal. That’s not the case for others as many families in our part of the world don’t even know when their next meal will be. That’s why we’re tackling hunger and filling the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Friday, Nov. 18 at Rouses Market.
La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
WAFB
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its annual Zoolights partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this year!. Zoolights is a festive family activity that take you on a trail through the zoo. Visitors attending Zoolights will find illuminated sculptures representing animals and traditional symbols of the holidays, officials say.
WAFB
Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to fall steadily overnight as the Baton Rouge metro area prepares for its first widespread freeze of the fall/winter season. Temperatures will dip to 30° for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning. Areas to the north and east...
WAFB
White Light Night to light up Mid City tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Mid City’s favorite festivals is making a comeback this weekend. The 25th annual White Light Night event will take place Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with 60 participating businesses. The art festival stretches from the intersection of Government...
Anti Social Social Club and Raising Cane’s cook up new collaboration
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular streetwear brand that originated in Los Angeles is teaming up with a beloved Baton Rouge based fast food restaurant for a mouthwatering new apparel collaboration, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. The Anti Social Social Club x Raising Cane’s collection is scheduled to...
WAFB
DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted a summit in Baton Rouge amid growing concerns surrounding fentanyl. 108,000 people died to a drug overdose in 2021, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerly. To put that into perspective, that’s more people than what Tiger Stadium can hold.
OLOL doctors show robotic-assisted system for lung biopsies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge doctors said lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States in men and women. Louisiana reports one of the highest rates of lung cancer. Dr. Abdulla Majid-Moosa, a pulmonologist at Our Lady of the Lake, walked us through...
WAFB
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University honored the lives of two students who were murdered on campus during the peak of the civil rights movement. Leonard Brown and Denver Smith were shot and killed during a peaceful protest on Southern’s campus in 1972. Fifty years later, current students,...
Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
WAFB
Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
WAFB
Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; see when movies & tv shows shot locally will air
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The film industry in the Baton Rouge area is picking up steam. You’ve possibly spotted production crews filming movies and tv shows across our area, especially in Downtown Baton Rouge over the past couple of months. “And so, I would say it’s been a...
WAFB
Gov. Edwards to visit GBRFB, attend commemoration of deaths of SU students Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to take a tour of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The tour will begin at 9:30 a.m. In the afternoon, Governor Edwards will host his monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor, which broadcasts on 89.3 WRKF.
Comments / 0