ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Daybreak celebrates 10 years, looks forward to 82-unit apartment building next door

By Grant Blankenship
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgxzT_0jD3xwLE00

Macon’s Daybreak Day Resource Center celebrated its 10th anniversary Tuesday while also looking forward to an expansion of its mission in the coming year.

Over the last decade, the Daybreak Center has provided a place for the unhoused in Macon to do simple things: laundry, bathe, access medical care or even just receive mail. Supporters decided the milestone was worth a party to mark the center’s 10 years of service to the community .

As people mingled at the celebration, Daybreak regular Randy Bedingfield said his contribution was the music he was playing at a piano in the corner of the center’s common room. Bedingfield said he was thankful he first found the center after his parents died.

It hit during a particularly difficult time for me,” he said.

A smattering of other regulars congregated in the pavilion behind the building.

They’re very benevolent,” one woman who asked her name not be used said of Daybreak staff. “You figure out how to stay clean one way or another. But it’s a good thing they’re out here for everybody.”

The reception was also an opportunity to remind the community Daybreak is moving beyond being a safe space during the day.

“People think that getting people off the streets is the hardest thing,” said Sister Theresa Sullivan, who leads Daybreak.

She said there’s something even harder: “Keeping them off the streets and getting them settled.”

That’s what’s known as “supportive housing” and it’s why the Macon Housing Authority and Daybreak’s parent organization, the Catholic charity DePaul USA, are collaborating to build apartments next door to the center.

Sixteen [units] will be for people that we still haven’t gotten off the streets: chronically homeless,” said Sister Theresa.

The balance of 82 units total will go for what partners describe as affordable rents, likely about $600 a month. Downtown Macon rents often top $1,500 a month today.

Sister Theresa says expanding supportive and affordable housing will be the next step for the Daybreak center, even in other parts of the city. She said the center already supports about a dozen residents in homes in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The apartments next door are expected to be finished by December 2023.

“So that’s going to be my Christmas present next year,” Sister Theresa said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374lqC_0jD3xwLE00
Sister Theresa Sullivan thanked community members for their support of the Daybreak Center during a Tuesday reception. The center is in the midst of shifting more resources to supportive housing for the chronically homeless. Grant Blankenship/GPB News

This story comes to Telegraph through a reporting partnership with GPB News , a nonprofit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless

MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list

A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMAZ

Mistletoe Market brings Christmas cheer to Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — The Mistletoe Market returns to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend. They've got over 100 vendors with thousands of things on display including jewelry clothes and toys. Lisa Hays created the event almost 20 years ago, and she says their women's group that organizes...
PERRY, GA
WMAZ

Sacred Spaces: Temple Beth Israel on Cherry Street in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three years ago, Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar interviewed for a job at Temple Beth Israel in Macon. "The first time I walked into the sanctuary I was blown away how gorgeous it was, the light that was just coming in the stained glass the dome the eye of God all of it was gorgeous," she described.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dickey Farms patriarch dies at the age of 94

MUSELLA, Ga. — Dickey Farms has been a long standing staple in Central Georgia, and many families have gone there to get their peaches for decades. The farm shared some sad news on Thursday, stating in a post to their Facebook page that the family's patriarch, Bob Dickey died.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Co. P&Z plans code revisions, questions Bloomfield private club

The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb OKs $500K for Brookdale showers, disperses grants and renews airport management contract

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb County Commission agreed to allocate $500,000 to finish showers at the Brookdale Resource Center, extended the $226,000 contract for TBI Management of local airports, distributed nearly a quarter million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to three local service agencies, accepted a $34,000 grant for the Pace Center for Girls and updated its Title VI policy of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
9K+
Followers
152
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy