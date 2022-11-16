Read full article on original website
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
CMA Country Christmas 2022: Everything You Need to Know
CMA’s 13th Annual Country Music Christmas is on the way, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the event. From the host, to the performers, to everything in between, here’s your one-stop-shop for all things Country Christmas 2022. When is CMA Country Christmas 2022 Airing...
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
Luke Combs Wins CMA Entertainer of the Year, Praises Broadcast That 'Sounded More Country'
On Wednesday night (Nov. 9), Luke Combs firmly established himself as one of the modern faces of country music -- and a longterm megastar -- by repeating as the CMA Entertainer of the Year. He edged out contemporary hitmaker Morgan Wallen and three awards show regulars: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert + Reba McEntire Open CMA Awards With Loretta Lynn Tribute
The first CMA Awards broadcast since the Oct. 4 death of country music icon Loretta Lynn began with a tribute by three artists who've followed the path Lynn blazed: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire. Underwood opened the rapid-fire medley with a portion of "You Ain't Woman Enough (To...
Miranda Lambert Gives a Rocking Performance of 'Geraldene' at 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert helped kick off the 2022 CMA Awards ceremony by joining fellow country stars Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire on the stage for a jaw-dropping tribute to the late country icon Loretta Lynn. The trio was the perfect way to open this year's awards, the first to take place after losing such an important member of the country music community.
2022 CMA Awards: The Best & Worst Moments
The 56th annual CMA Awards have come and gone and now that the dust has settled and Peyton Manning's punchlines have mostly fallen flat, we're here to reflect on the spectacle that is Country Music's Biggest Night™. We've rounded up our favorite -- and least favorite -- aspects of...
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Engagement to Singer Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus is officially on his way to tie the knot again. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer confirmed to People that he is engaged to 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose, whom he met on the set of Hannah Montana. The two confirmed they were dating in September after being seen...
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards
Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
‘The Voice’ fans show small-town Michigan teen love via tons of votes
He’s been called Blake Shelton’s “Tom Brady.” He’s also been called the “heartthrob” of this season. Now, this small-town Michigan teen is a fan favorite on “The Voice” as he received a whole lot of votes from America after last night’s first live show of the season.
HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier to Star in New Christmas Movie
Ben and Erin Napier are known for transforming homes on their show, Home Town, on HGTV, but this holiday season, they'll be working as actors in a brand new Christmas romcom, A Christmas Open House, which premieres on Discovery+ on Nov. 11. Erin took to social media to share the...
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Deliver Haunting 'You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive' at CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton teamed up with a fellow Kentuckian, country legend Patty Loveless to perform a song near and dear to each of them, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Joined by Stapleton's wife, singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton, Stapleton and Loveless traded verses on the Darrell Scott-penned song, which captures the pain and sacrifice of Kentucky coal miners.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Carly Pearce Honors Her Mee Maw and Loretta Lynn With CMA Awards Performance
Carly Pearce used her CMA awards performance to honor her hero, the late Loretta Lynn. Pearce, who's nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, opened her performance with a heartfelt speech about Lynn's influence and how much the Lynn's music to her grandmother -- another coal miner's daughter. "I'm Carly...
The Best Christmas Movies on HBO Max To Enjoy This Holiday Season
It's ~almost~ the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better way to access that holiday cheer than curling up with your favorite Christmas movie. There are a ton of holiday movies available on streaming, and a service like HBO Max boasts a massive catalog of films old and new. It's tough, and time-consuming, to sort through the heap.
TODAY.com
Reba McEntire posts heartbreaking tribute to 'angel' dog following his death
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are mourning the loss of their fur baby. In a post shared on Nov. 18, McEntire said their dog Riddler died on Nov. 16. "If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."
Who's Who in Country Music: A 'Monarch' Character Guide
Monarch is a must-see country music drama that's been taking viewers by storm. It follows the Romans, veritable country music royalty who started from the bottom and worked their way to the top. As such, they've certainly got their share of secrets they are determined to keep locked away for good. With an incredible cast led by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and real country star Trace Adkins, Monarch is giving viewers a dramatic taste of what life is really like at the top of country stardom. Not to mention they have some additional country singers showing up throughout the first season as guest stars.
Elle King + The Black Keys Deliver Scorching 'Great Balls of Fire' at 2022 CMA Awards
Rocker-at-heart Elle King and rockers-in-practice the Black Keys delivered an off-the-chain rendition of Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire" during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) broadcast of the 2022 CMA Awards. King sat behind the piano and shouted through the song with a ferocity that would've even floored The Killer...
Luke Combs Delivers Less-is-More CMA Awards Performance of 'The Kind of Love We Make'
On the night (Wed., Nov. 9) he successfully defended his coveted Entertainer of the Year award, Luke Combs took the CMA Awards stage with "The Kind of Love We Make" as his closing argument. As expected, Combs skipped any sort of fashion statement splash for his performance, opting instead to...
