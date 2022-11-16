Jeff Bezos Giving Away Most of His $122 Billion Fortune Is ‘a Big Deal'—But Leaves Many Questions Unanswered, Expert Says

Read full article on original website
Disney Blindsided Chapek With CEO Decision After Reaching Out to Iger on Friday
Disney's board reached out to Bob Iger on Friday about coming back as CEO. Senior Disney leadership, including CFO Christine McCarthy, had concerns with Chapek's management of the company. Chapek and his inner circle were caught off guard by the news, which broke Sunday night. Disney chose to rehire Bob...
CME Group CEO Calls Bankman-Fried ‘an Absolute Fraud,' Says He Saw Trouble Months Before FTX Collapse
A major exchange executive says he detected red flags months before the historic FTX collapse. CME Group chairman and CEO Terry Duffy said he suspected corruption at the cryptocurrency exchange the day of his first one-on-one meeting with founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "I told my team this had nothing to do...
Stock Futures Tick Higher on Tuesday Morning
Stock futures rose slightly Tuesday morning as worries over Covid cases in China kept investor sentiment in check. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climber 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. China saw its first deaths in the...
Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Meeting Minutes
U.S. stock futures were marginally higher on Wednesday morning, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve meeting minutes for clues into the pace of future interest rate hikes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 20 points points, or 0.1. S&P 500 futures also gained 0.1% along with Nasdaq 100 futures.
