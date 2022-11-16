Read full article on original website
Ari Lennox Announces 2023 North American Tour
R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is taking Age/Sex/Location across North America in the new year. In support of her sophomore LP, Lennox will kick off her trek across the U.S. and Canada with a January 26 show at House of Blues in Las Vegas. She will wrap up the stint in late March with two hometown gigs in Washington, D.C.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Memphis rapper GloRilla, North Mississippi Allstars, Eric Gales among Grammy nominations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Memphis artists, including rapper GloRilla, could soon have Grammy-award winner preceding their names. GloRilla, recently named the BET Hip-Hop Awards ‘Best Breakthrough Artist,’ is nominated along with Hitkidd for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy’s for the song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” This is the first time for each of them to be nominated.
BET
BET Announces New Air Date For 'Soul Train Awards' 2022
Today, BET announced the new air date for “Soul Train Awards” 2022, now premiering Saturday, November 26th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2, and VH1, hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole. J. Valentine joins previously announced Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q as performers. BET also announced this year’s presenters to include JB Smoove, Lucky Daye, Mark Tallman & Michelle Mitchenor (BET+ Original Series “First Wives Club”), and Queen Naija.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Releases Video For ‘King’s Crown’ — Watch
Jeezy and DJ Drama’s SNOFALL project has gotten an incredible reception and fans are pretty much in agreement that it’s the Atlanta rapper’s best work in a long, long time. It feels like old school Snow. You can stream it here. Tonight, Jizzle drops a video for...
Chris Brown Hints At Upcoming Christmas Single
Chris Brown is cooking up a festive single for the holiday season. The Virginia crooner took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (Nov. 9) to provide fans with a hint to what he’s working on, and it appears a Christmas song is currently under wraps. Brown’s soundless story was a basic black screen, with a message in bold white letters plastered in all caps. “I’M MAKING A NEW CHRISTMAS SONG THIS YEAR!!! BEEN TOO LONG,” the singer exclaimed with excitement. More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For 'Merry Christmas to All!' Holiday SpecialBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award...
HipHopDX.com
Wiz Khalifa Reflects On Past Loves In ‘Memory Lane’ Video
Wiz Khalifa has released the Andrea Saavedra-directed visuals to his “Memory Lane” single. A cut off the Taylor Gang CEO’s July album Multiverse, “Memory Lane” sees production from Hitmaka, Bankroll Got It, Jae Roc, Kenneth Wright and Saxl Rose. As the title suggests, the track finds Wiz reflecting on moments from the past with a former love interest.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake & 21 Savage Share Promo Video for ‘Rich Flex’: Watch
‘Rich Flex’ is one of the top performing songs from Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss. The track debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week with 6 other songs from the album also entering the top 10. Today, the the duo has shared a promotional video for the song which isn’t a typical music video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dave East & DJ Drama Show Out On “Gangsta Grillz” Album, “Book Of David”
If you thought DJ Drama was done with his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series for 2022, you’re certainly wrong. The Generation Now co-founder’s latest endeavour has found him finally connecting with New York native Dave East to create their Book of David collaboration. The 17-track album landed at midnight...
NME
Posthumous Young Dolph song ‘Get Away’ released, album arriving next month
Today, on the one-year anniversary of his death in 2021, a new Young Dolph song has been released alongside the news the rapper’s first posthumous album will arrive next month. ‘Get Away’ is the first preview of the album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, which will be released in December via...
Meta Announces ‘The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience’
Meta has announced a virtual reality concert where the late Notorious B.I.G. is set to perform in the digital space. According to a press release, the platform will host “The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” on Meta Horizon Worlds Dec 16. at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. This event will stream exclusively on Meta Horizon Worlds, and Meta Quest TV, which is accessible via Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. A 2D version of the concert will be available on The Notorious B.I.G.’s official Facebook page.More from VIBE.comFunko Pop! Shares Notorious B.I.G ‘Born Again’ Album FigureFat Joe Reveals Which...
