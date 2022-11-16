A Sheridan man was arraigned on multiple drug distribution charges Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’ Ron Richter has the details. On October 19, 27-year-old Anthony Cash was arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan. In August of 2021, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received information that Cash was selling methamphetamine in the Sheridan area. Cash, at an arraignment hearing in District Court in Sheridan Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and five counts of delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a four-day jury trial for April 3 and set the pretrial conference for March 7 at 9:30 am.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO