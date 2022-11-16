Read full article on original website
Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains
BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Arraigned on Multiple Drug Distribution Charges
A Sheridan man was arraigned on multiple drug distribution charges Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’ Ron Richter has the details. On October 19, 27-year-old Anthony Cash was arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan. In August of 2021, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received information that Cash was selling methamphetamine in the Sheridan area. Cash, at an arraignment hearing in District Court in Sheridan Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and five counts of delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a four-day jury trial for April 3 and set the pretrial conference for March 7 at 9:30 am.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Woman Sues Doctor Who Died In Plane Crash Over Injured Leg
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying her leg has been numb and dysfunctional since her spinal surgery in Powell, a Cody woman is suing the hospital and the estate of her deceased spine surgeon. Sylvia Hutton underwent spinal surgery by Dr. Clinton James Devin at Powell...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
county17.com
WYDOT to close Bighorn Mountains Highway 14A for the season Monday
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to close US Highway 14A through the Bighorn Mountains for the season starting Monday. The closure, which is done on a seasonal basis as a safety precaution, comes amid significant amounts of snowfall combined with strong winds and minimal traffic, per WYDOT, which says the highway will be closed at noon on Nov. 21.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
mybighornbasin.com
Accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse, Roads Extremely Slick
UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
