Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Supermarket mogul Jeff Brown enters Philadelphia mayor's race
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown joins Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones Sanchez, Allan Domb and Rebecca Rhynhart as a candidate for mayor of Philadelphia.
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
phlcouncil.com
CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION
(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Phillymag.com
Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him
Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
Philly political consultant charged with forging thousands of signatures in 2019 primary
A Philadelphia political consultant is facing forgery charges after allegedly falsifying thousands of signatures on nominating petitions during the 2019 Democratic primary. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Rasheen Crews forged signatures to make sure his clients made it on the ballot in the 2019 Philadelphia primary. Candidates needed signatures...
NBC Philadelphia
Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly
A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies
Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor
Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair shooting identified
A Philadelphia sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in the Mayfair section of the city.
fox29.com
Political consultant charged with forging signatures on nomination forms in 2019 Philadelphia elections
PHILADELPHIA - A local political consultant has been charged in connection with forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary in Philadelphia. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews on Wednesday, alleging the Philadelphia man conspired to forge...
Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region
Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
Comments / 1