ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner

When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION

(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him

Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly

A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies

Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy