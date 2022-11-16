Read full article on original website
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
Investigations of chemical incidents hampered by board's staff shortages, report says
Staffing shortages and infighting among a dwindling number of decision-makers are hampering investigations of chemical fires, explosions and other petrochemical industry accidents in Louisiana and across the country, according to a new federal inspector’s report. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, commonly known as the CSB, has...
