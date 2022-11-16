Read full article on original website
henrycountytimes.com
Local, state results from 2022 general election
Results in the 2022 general election in Henry County continued a theme from the most recent cycles, as the county is overwhelmingly Democratic at the polls even though Republicans prevailed in most of its legislative and statewide races. Two seats on the Henry County Board of Commissioners will not change,...
Politician mistakenly declared winner of Cobb council race before all votes counted, officials say
(COBB COUNTY, Ga.) — Uncounted ballots found on a memory card have changed the results of the Kennesaw City Council special election. Madelyn Orochena was originally declared the winner. But the additional ballots allowed Lynette Burnette to become the new council member by 31 votes. Channel 2′s Cobb County...
Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
henrycountytimes.com
Rec N’ Roll launches in Henry County
Henry County Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Henry County Police Department and the McDonough Housing Authority to launch Henry County’s first mobile recreation unit, Rec N’ Roll. Rec N’ Roll (RNR) brings games and activities to Henry County children who may not otherwise have easy access...
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is weighing whether Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign,...
fox5atlanta.com
Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
claytoncrescent.org
Judge OK’s Sat. voting in Senate runoff but Clayton will vote Sun., Nov. 27
Georgia voters will be allowed to vote early on Saturday, November 26 in the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Clayton County announced that it will offer Sunday voting on November 27. We’ve asked for clarification on whether a Saturday early voting day...
Mayor appoints new commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation
Mayor Andre Dickens has announced the appointment of Southwest Atlanta-native Solomon Caviness, IV, to serve as the second permanent Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT). Caviness will lead the department effective Jan. 3, 2023, assuming the role currently held by Interim ATLDOT Commissioner Marsha Anderson-Bomar. “What I envisioned for ATLDOT back in 2017 […] The post Mayor appoints new commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council received a new report Friday from the Justice Policy Board that provides insight into the jail populations of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. The report was requested by the Council following the approval of an ordinance in August to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County with the aim of addressing overcrowding. The legislation stipulated that the agreement could not take effect without completion of the study.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Early voting schedule, locations now available for upcoming runoff election
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections officials have provided more information for the Dec. 6 runoff election, including dates for early voting and locations, for the U.S. Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R). Advance voting will take place Nov. 23 through Dec. 2....
Cobb Elections to recertify, declare new winner in Kennesaw Council race
The Cobb County Board of Elections must recertify its election results Friday after officials found a memory card of bal...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta mayor can legally let Fulton County sheriff use city jail, sources say
ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat can make firm plans to begin moving some of his inmates to the city of Atlanta jail in Downtown. A source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks tells FOX 5 the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.
mhstrail.org
Fayette County students bombarded with mass emails
Around 6:20 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 14, a mass email was sent out to students of Fayette county, which eventually led to a mass email chain that went on until 6:40 P.M., when the last email was sent out. The email chain was started by a student sending out an email to [email protected], which meant every student with @fcboe.org in their address received the email that evening. The Fayette County District is comprised of six high schools, six middle schools, and fourteen elementary schools. No elementary students received the email chain due to restrictions on Chromebooks, but all middle and high school students received the email Monday night.
henrycountytimes.com
Central Georgia EMC presents checks in Henry County
Vice-Chairman of the Board Warren E. Holder presented the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the Henry County Development Authority, and the Henry County Board of Education with checks totaling $109,200 to go toward education, community, and economic development activities. Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks this month, totaling $325,386, to...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump
ATLANTA - Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp causally strolled to his awaiting SUV as if headed for a routine appointment. But there was nothing routine about his destination. Only a few hundred yards away, sits the Fulton County courthouse where Kemp is set to testify before a special purpose grand jury.
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
