New York City’s Stonewall Inn is now a National Historic Landmark for its role in the 1969 gay rights uprising that we now commemorate every year in annual Pride festivities across the county. But three years before Stonewall, the Compton's Cafeteria Riot right here in San Francisco's Tenderloin District is recognized as an earlier LGBTQ rights uprising, at the former greasy spoon diner that was frequented in the mid-1960s by the city’s trans and queer community. As the story goes, when an SFPD officer tried to arrest a trans woman who’d committed no crime, she threw a cup of coffee in his face, chairs were thrown threw windows, and the riot was on.

