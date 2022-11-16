ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Atlas Obscura

After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again

Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms

Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition

SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

An East Bay Native chef shares a recipe for blue cornbread

A crispy roasted turkey. Some kind of slow-simmered stew. Maybe a salad tossed with tart cranberries. And alongside, a beautiful blue cornbread, still warm from the oven, drizzled with thick maple cream, and scattered with indigo flowers. That’s what acclaimed Indigenous chef Crystal Wahpepah plans to set out for friends and family this November. But that cornbread is anything but an afterthought. “This dish means a lot to me,” Wahpepah said “It’s made from blue corn, and I love working with Indigenous ingredients.”
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch

A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
BAKER, CA
oaklandside.org

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in the East Bay

Soccer (known outside the U.S. as football, or local languages’ variations thereof) is the most popular sport in the world, attracting audiences on every continent (even Antarctica). That makes it wildly popular in Oakland, which is home to expat populations from regions in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe where its matches boast the most passionate spectators. With the 22nd World Cup—the most prestigious competition in men’s soccer — kicking off on Sunday, local bars and restaurants will be packed with fans cheering their favorite teams on to victory.
OAKLAND, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Cal must prepare for earthquakes

While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Site of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in the Tenderloin is now a historic landmark

New York City’s Stonewall Inn is now a National Historic Landmark for its role in the 1969 gay rights uprising that we now commemorate every year in annual Pride festivities across the county. But three years before Stonewall, the Compton's Cafeteria Riot right here in San Francisco's Tenderloin District is recognized as an earlier LGBTQ rights uprising, at the former greasy spoon diner that was frequented in the mid-1960s by the city’s trans and queer community. As the story goes, when an SFPD officer tried to arrest a trans woman who’d committed no crime, she threw a cup of coffee in his face, chairs were thrown threw windows, and the riot was on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
RICHMOND, CA

