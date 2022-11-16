Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Atlas Obscura
After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again
Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition
SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
oaklandside.org
An East Bay Native chef shares a recipe for blue cornbread
A crispy roasted turkey. Some kind of slow-simmered stew. Maybe a salad tossed with tart cranberries. And alongside, a beautiful blue cornbread, still warm from the oven, drizzled with thick maple cream, and scattered with indigo flowers. That’s what acclaimed Indigenous chef Crystal Wahpepah plans to set out for friends and family this November. But that cornbread is anything but an afterthought. “This dish means a lot to me,” Wahpepah said “It’s made from blue corn, and I love working with Indigenous ingredients.”
sfstandard.com
Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch
A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
oaklandside.org
Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in the East Bay
Soccer (known outside the U.S. as football, or local languages’ variations thereof) is the most popular sport in the world, attracting audiences on every continent (even Antarctica). That makes it wildly popular in Oakland, which is home to expat populations from regions in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe where its matches boast the most passionate spectators. With the 22nd World Cup—the most prestigious competition in men’s soccer — kicking off on Sunday, local bars and restaurants will be packed with fans cheering their favorite teams on to victory.
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
oaklandside.org
Pamela Price defeats Terry Wiley in Alameda County District Attorney race
Updated, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. Civil rights attorney Pamela Price wins tight race for Alameda County District Attorney after the registrar’s office released the completed results Friday night. Price won 53% of the votes to defeat Terry Wiley, the county’s chief deputy district attorney. An audit will be...
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
hoodline.com
Site of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in the Tenderloin is now a historic landmark
New York City’s Stonewall Inn is now a National Historic Landmark for its role in the 1969 gay rights uprising that we now commemorate every year in annual Pride festivities across the county. But three years before Stonewall, the Compton's Cafeteria Riot right here in San Francisco's Tenderloin District is recognized as an earlier LGBTQ rights uprising, at the former greasy spoon diner that was frequented in the mid-1960s by the city’s trans and queer community. As the story goes, when an SFPD officer tried to arrest a trans woman who’d committed no crime, she threw a cup of coffee in his face, chairs were thrown threw windows, and the riot was on.
KQED
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
