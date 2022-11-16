Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Origami Angel, Pool Kids & Insignificant Other live review – emo’s next generation is leaving its mark
The Origami Angel / Pool Kids / Insignificant Other tour is on its last few dates, and it rolled through Brooklyn for a show at Elsewhere Hall last night (11/18). The show sold out in advance and was packed for all three bands, and it marked Origami Angel's first time headlining in NYC. But before I get to the music: a crowd member suffered an injury from falling while stage diving towards the end of Insignificant Other's set, and after nearby fans alerted the band, the show was paused and the venue was temporarily evacuated while the person was brought to the hospital. The show eventually resumed, and the crowd was told that thankfully the person is expected to be okay, and all three bands spoke about the incident, encouraged crowd safety, and thanked everyone for looking out for each other and quickly bringing the injury to the band's attention. It was a scary moment, but seemed to be handled as well as possible, and we'd just like to extend our thoughts to the fan. We hope everything's okay.
brooklynvegan.com
Saetia played their first show in 23 years (video)
Saetia played their first show in 23 years at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus last night (11/17), the first of four reunion shows in NYC. The band are without guitarist Jamie Behar (who the band parted ways with following abuse allegations against him) and drummer Greg Drudy, and their lineup for these shows is Billy Werner on vocals, Adam Marino on guitar, Colin Bartoldus on bass, Steve Roche (who used to play bass and guitar in Saetia) on drums, and Tom Schlatter (of You & I, The Assistant, Hundreds of AU, and other bands) on guitar. In attendance at the packed, sold-out show was Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (who put out a discography comp for Saetia on his Secret Voice label in 2016), Thursday's Geoff Rickly (who hosted Saetia in his basement back in the day and interviewed them for CREEM this year), and more.
jerseybites.com
Mix It up With Friends at Jersey Social, in Jersey City
Since the beginning of 2019, the team at Jersey Social, in Jersey City, NJ, has offered elevated gastropub fare for the local population. And since then, the only constant for the spot has been its evolution. From large dinner seatings, to shuttered doors, to outdoor dining, then “back to normal,”...
pix11.com
What will winter bring to NY? Here's the long-range forecast for winter 2023
Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?. What will winter bring to NY? Here’s the long-range …. Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
dallasexaminer.com
Rev. Calvin Butts took his ministry to the streets
(TriceEdneyWire.com) – “Reverend Butts worked more effectively than any other leader at the intersection of power, politics, and faith in New York. He understood the role of faith in our lives, especially in the Black community. But he also understood power and how to wield it and how to demand power from those who often sought to hoard it. And so he was a pragmatist, he was a realist, but he was also a dreamer.”
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
4 largest cities in America will be led by Black mayors
When Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor next month, Black people will be leading the four largest cities in America.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bloomfield, NJ
Nestled in the suburban edges of the New York Tri-State Area, Bloomfield is an unassuming township in New Jersey with plenty to share. It belongs to Essex County, the 18th largest township in the state. Bloomfield’s tree-lined streets, historic homes, and many community parks have made living here a nice...
njurbannews.com
Archdiocese of Newark to distributing free turkeys to families in need
The Mercy House, a resource and referral center operated by the Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office, will distribute approximately 200 free turkeys to families in need during its Fifth Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Tuesday, November 22, at 11 a.m. All who visit The Mercy House’s Newark location (620...
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
NBC New York
NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel
It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
thepositivecommunity.com
From South Park to Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Façade Project Has A Story To Tell. There is a plaque on the wall at the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District office and the inscription reads “In February 1861, president-elect Abraham Lincoln passed through Newark on his way to the inauguration and spoke on the steps of the South Park Calvary Presbyterian Church in front of a crowd of approximately 25,000, at the behest of founders John P. and Elizabeth Jackson.” The question of whether President Lincoln actually stood on the steps of the old South Park Calvary Presbyterian Church or somewhere in the vicinity has been fodder for debate among historians for decades. In 1903 the church celebrated its semi-centennial (50 years) which means that next year when groundbreaking begins behind the façade, the milestone will coincide with its 170th anniversary.
East Orange-Barringer Old Guard event finally back to the way things used to be
The East Orange-Barringer Old Guard tradition went new school out of necessity the past two years. It may not have been ideal, and certainly not preferred, but a totally virtual gathering the night before Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021 did keep a longstanding tradition alive and well during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when numbers spiked again last fall in Newark and East Orange.
roi-nj.com
Snaps & Snippets: St. Benedict’s Prep students welcome abbot to Newark
A once-in-a-generation event occurred in Central Newark recently, as the St. Benedict’s Prep community and Newark Abbey celebrated the Abbatial Blessing of the Right Rev. Augustine J. Curley, the third abbot of Newark Abbey. Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin presided over the Abbatial Blessing at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the first rite of the blessing of a new abbot in the city of Newark in more than 49 years.
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
Frank Gargiulo is North Bergen’s Veteran of the Year
North Bergen Commissioner Frank Gargiulo has been named the township’s Veteran of the Year for 2022. He was selected and honored by the County of Hudson and received a citation from County Executive Thomas DeGise on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. “Lieutenant Frank Gargiulo [is] much admired for his...
Comments / 0