Shiny object in woods leads rescuers to hypothermic 79-year-old who fell in NY swamp

A freezing 79-year-old hunter was rescued after falling into a swamp in the woods in New York, officials say.

New York forest rangers said they began searching for an overdue hunter in Dickinson shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Rangers located the hunter’s vehicle, but by 1:45 a.m. still had not found him.

That’s when one of the rangers spotted something shiny on the floor of the woods, according to a news release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. It was the hunter’s rifle.

Rangers began searching the surrounding areas and found the missing hunter about 50-yards away.

Rangers said the hunter had fallen into a swamp and was “scratched, bruised, and hypothermic” when they found him. They immediately removed the man’s frozen clothes, put him in a hypo wrap and started a fire to warm him up before carrying him out of the woods to an ambulance. He was transported to a hospital.

Dickinson is about 80 miles southwest of Montreal, Canada.

