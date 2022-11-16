ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, PA

Yardbarker

Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury

All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
MLive.com

Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies

Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
NBC Philadelphia

Aaron Judge Historic Ball Off to Auction, Fan Declines $3M Offer

Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball is up for grabs – but it will cost you a fortune. The historic ball will be auctioned off after the Texas man who caught it turned down a $3 million offer, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. Dallas’ Cory Youmans said that...
Yardbarker

Are Eagles' recent additions just empty calories?

Empty calories come from food with little to no nutritional value. They’re also craveable, like a cupcake. Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are no cupcakes, but their value to the team is debatable, even in a city that craves defense like Philadelphia. To be fair, Roseman had to do...
