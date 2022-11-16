Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Land Conservation Committee and Board of Health to Gather Today
There are a pair of governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Land Conservation Committee, which will be in the County Office Complex at 4:45 p.m. After giving the public time to comment and reviewing the budget, the Committee will discuss USDA and SWCD cost-share...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands
There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The Business and Industrial Development Authority will hold a joint meeting with the Community Development Authority at 5:15 p.m. on the 3rd Floor of City Hall. They will review the status of Sandy Bay Highland lot sales with...
radioplusinfo.com
11-18-22 new fdl county emergency management director looks forward to challenge
Amy Haase says she is looking forward to the challenge as the new Fond du Lac County Communications and Emergency Management director. The Dodge County Emergency Management director will begin her new duties next month. She has held every position in the Dodge County Emergency Management Office. “I started in emergency management in Dodge County in 2006 as their part-time administrative assistant. I moved to the deputy director in July of 2007 and director position in January of 2014,” Haase told WFDL news. She replaces Bobbie Hicken who resigned in September to accept a job in the private sector.
Fox11online.com
Box truck overturns along Manitowoc County highway
(WLUK) -- A portion of U.S. Highway 151 in Manitowoc County was closed for a couple of hours Thursday after a box truck overturned. The driver of the box truck was not hurt. While there is no hazardous material leaking from the box truck, the Outagamie County Hazmat Team was called to assist with the cleanup and safety precautions.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Names New Executive Director
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County now has a new Executive Director. Jody Kasten is stepping into the role following the stepping down of Bill Bertsche. Kasten has a litany of experience as she was on the board for various non-profits in Brown County and has taught 6th and 8th grade English.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Resumes Logging Operations at Lincoln Park
Logging operations have resumed at Manitowoc Lincoln Park. Director of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says that the City of Manitowoc has hired a contractor to remove the ash trees, and any trees removed are the property of the contractor. This is causing some of the trails and roads in the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Semi accident closes County S on Friday
A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Urging Deer Hunters To Practice Safety
Hundreds of thousands of hunters are expected to hit the woods for a chance to bag a deer as the nine-day gun deer season opened at sunrise this morning,. The thrill of taking down that trophy buck is a “dream come true” and Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer urges everyone to be safe telling Seehafer News,
seehafernews.com
Construction Complete at Rahr-West Art Museum, Elevator to be Unveiled at Holiday Parade
After decades of planning, the Rahr-West Art Museum finally has a working elevator. Museum Executive Director Greg Vadney tells Seehafer News that the $1.27 million project was spearheaded by Rahr-West Art Museum staff and board, and funded through a Federal Community Development Block Grant with support from the City of Manitowoc.
seehafernews.com
Outagamie County Crash Claims the Life of an Appleton Man
An Appleton man is dead following a crash in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the crash at the intersection of County Roads A and S in the Town of Center at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the...
Door County Pulse
Third Roundabout Coming to Door County?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has applied for a grant to build a roundabout at the intersection of Gordon Road and Highway 42/57 in Sevastopol, where the Culver’s restaurant is located. The County of Door has characterized the intersection as one of the most dangerous in Door County. The...
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
seehafernews.com
Construction Underway at Manitowoc FedEx Distribution Facility
Work has begun on the new FedEx Distribution Facility in Manitowoc. According to Mayor Justin Nickels, Setzer Properties has begun site preparation and construction on the 218,000 sq. ft. facility on a 39-acre parcel of land located at the corner of Viebahn and South 42nd Streets. As the project developer,...
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Bakery Eyeing Reopening in 1-2 Months
Three and a half months ago, Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire. It was determined that the blaze originated in the oven, which had been baking bread and pastries since the 1950s. We reached out to Austin Rehrauer, who owns the iconic bakery with his wife Luisa to see...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Superintendent Addresses Questions Related to Literacy and Curriculum
Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Jim Feil has been very vocal about the literacy issues in the district. He has noted many times the statistic that only 25% of Manitowoc students are reading at grade level. While he was on WOMT’s Be My Guest program recently, a caller asked Feil...
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
doorcountydailynews.com
Renard's Cheese breaks ground for next generation
You will see a lot more cheese come out of Door County in the coming years. On Friday morning, Renard’s Cheese broke ground on its multi-phase construction project that will allow the cheesemaker to produce approximately 12 million pounds of cheese annually. The first phase will include remodeling its existing warehouse, where they prepare three million pounds of cheese across the country, and installing new equipment. That will pave the way for the project’s second phase, where they will build a new 50,000-square-foot facility along Highway S in Algoma. During the groundbreaking, Chris and Ann Renard made sure they included not just their family but their employees as well. Chris and Ann say it is because of the hard work of so many through the generations that got them to this point.
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
