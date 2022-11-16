You will see a lot more cheese come out of Door County in the coming years. On Friday morning, Renard’s Cheese broke ground on its multi-phase construction project that will allow the cheesemaker to produce approximately 12 million pounds of cheese annually. The first phase will include remodeling its existing warehouse, where they prepare three million pounds of cheese across the country, and installing new equipment. That will pave the way for the project’s second phase, where they will build a new 50,000-square-foot facility along Highway S in Algoma. During the groundbreaking, Chris and Ann Renard made sure they included not just their family but their employees as well. Chris and Ann say it is because of the hard work of so many through the generations that got them to this point.

ALGOMA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO