The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him
Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 18 Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62
Nate Oats has been saying all year that the shooting would come for Alabama basketball. We saw glimpses of it against Liberty and South Alabama, but the Crimson Tide showed what it's really capable of from behind the 3-point line Friday night. Alabama shot 21-of-46 from beyond the arc on...
tdalabamamag.com
SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
tdalabamamag.com
How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Austin Peay
Alabama will host Austin Peay Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Crimson Tide’s senior day. The Tide will enter the game 8-2 after defeating Ole Miss. Austin Peay is 7-3 after picking up a win over Kennesaw State in its latest game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
rolltide.com
Alabama Returns to Coleman Coliseum to Face Jacksonville State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will face Jacksonville State for the third straight season as the in-state opponents will square off at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide enter Friday's matchup ranked as the No. 1 rebounding team in the country, averaging 58.3 rebounds per contest. The Broadcast. Friday's game will...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear
Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson...
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
birminghamtimes.com
At Age 13, Lizzie Durr Was Shot to Death In Birmingham (AL). What A Historian Discovered
We need to add another name. We need to add another name to a long but incomplete list of names that includes Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Denise McNair, Virgil Ware, Johnny Robinson, Emmett Till, and James Chaney. These are all young African Americans murdered by white Americans. Regardless, who pulled the trigger or planted the bomb, for all of these young people the cause of their death was the same—white supremacy. And if these young people are forgotten, then white supremacy wins.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
thehomewoodstar.com
Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School
The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans
Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
alreporter.com
Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared
Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
WTVM
Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial involving Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown’s charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
