Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO