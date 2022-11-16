ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him

Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 18 Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62

Nate Oats has been saying all year that the shooting would come for Alabama basketball. We saw glimpses of it against Liberty and South Alabama, but the Crimson Tide showed what it's really capable of from behind the 3-point line Friday night. Alabama shot 21-of-46 from beyond the arc on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn

ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Austin Peay

Alabama will host Austin Peay Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Crimson Tide’s senior day. The Tide will enter the game 8-2 after defeating Ole Miss. Austin Peay is 7-3 after picking up a win over Kennesaw State in its latest game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pelhamplus.com

Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!

There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Returns to Coleman Coliseum to Face Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will face Jacksonville State for the third straight season as the in-state opponents will square off at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide enter Friday's matchup ranked as the No. 1 rebounding team in the country, averaging 58.3 rebounds per contest. The Broadcast. Friday's game will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
birminghamtimes.com

At Age 13, Lizzie Durr Was Shot to Death In Birmingham (AL). What A Historian Discovered

We need to add another name. We need to add another name to a long but incomplete list of names that includes Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Denise McNair, Virgil Ware, Johnny Robinson, Emmett Till, and James Chaney. These are all young African Americans murdered by white Americans. Regardless, who pulled the trigger or planted the bomb, for all of these young people the cause of their death was the same—white supremacy. And if these young people are forgotten, then white supremacy wins.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans

Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
HOMEWOOD, AL
alreporter.com

Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared

Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTVM

Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial involving Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown’s charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

