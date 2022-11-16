Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Lakers head coach Ham carries a well respected level of dedication to the craft and to his players.
James Harden Issues Heavy Praise to Embiid After Career Game
After dealing with a family matter amid his recovery from a tendon strain, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden returned to the team’s bench last weekend. As the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first of back-to-back matchups, Harden was on the sidelines supporting his teammates. On Sunday night,...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard PLAYING vs. Spurs
Having missed his team's last matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Saturday night vs. his former team. While the Spurs look much different from the last time Leonard played there, head coach Gregg Popovich still remains, and will undoubtedly have a detailed game plan for his former star forward.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Ravens
It only took 11 weeks but Carolina finally found it's identity. Better late than never, right? This week that identity will be put to the test against one of the most physical teams in the entire league, Baltimore. The Panthers want to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball upwards of 30 times, and play solid defense. The problem is, the Ravens have been doing this for years and have excelled at it. Can Carolina beat Baltimore at its own game? I don't think so.
Doc Rivers’ Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey After Win vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.
Luka Doncic ‘Re-Writing The Record Books!’ 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs Over Denver
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks eased past the undermanned Denver Nuggets for the victory, 127-99. ... with Luka Doncic once again easing into Oscar Robertson territory. The Mavs didn't play with their food in this contest as they had no trouble putting away a Nuggets team that was without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
NBA History Again: Doncic Posts 50th Triple-Double in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets for the first part of a two-game mini-series at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. In the first meeting, it was the Mavs who got on the board first, as they blew out the depleted Nuggets, 127-99. Dallas was led by...
Kevin Huerter Trade Reportedly “Didn’t Come from Front Office”
The Atlanta Hawks offense has been a mess throughout the first 15 games of the NBA season. Atlanta's unhealthy shot diet has been compounded by the team's inability to hit outside shots. Currently, Atlanta ranks 29th in three-point attempts and last in made three-pointers. The lack of floor spacing has...
Colts Bold Predictions for Remaining Seven Games
It’s already Week 11 in the NFL, and the Tennessee Titans kicked it off with an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. This further puts them in the running to win the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts, on the other hand, currently sit No....
Raheem Morris Confident ‘This is the Week’ For Rams Turnaround
The Los Angeles Rams are coming upon a critical stretch, currently last in the NFC West at 3-6; the defending Super Bowl champions are at risk of not making it back into the playoffs. Does that translate into a sense of urgency for the Rams? If so, are the Rams...
Raiders Playing a Team They Know They Can Beat in Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly would have trouble beating any team in the National Football League right now, but it might give them confidence ahead of Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver knowing that they defeated the AFC West rival Denver Broncos earlier this season.
Chase Claypool Practicing Patience with Bears Offense
Chase Claypool has made very little impact in his first two Bears games but then again it's hard to make an impact by standing on the sidelines. It's also tough when you're facing grabby defensive backs and there are officials looking the other way. With eight targets, three receptions and...
Commanders at Texans: Rookie Jalen Pitre - ‘I Got To Make More Plays’
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre is aware of what he needs to: improve his tackling. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year missed a key open-field tackle in a road loss last Sunday to the New York Giants on a 54-yard touchdown pass as wide receiver Darius Slayton eluded his grasp. Pitre was briefly benched and replaced by veteran Eric Murray, but went back in the game and has retained his starting job.
Rams vs. Saints Preview: Can LA Stop the Free Fall?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It's a matchup of two teams looking to stay relevant. L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, the Washington Commanders will look to continue its midseason resurgence when they play the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Commanders have won four out of their last five games, while Houston has lost four straight games. Running the ball and...
Bills dig out from record snowstorm, fly to Detroit
It took an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the Buffalo Bills out of their homes and to the facility for their flight to Detroit on Saturday after a potentially record-setting snowstorm hit Orchard Park, New York.
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy
PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
Cowboys at Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Can Dallas Halt Minnesota Streak?
The Dallas Cowboys travel to play arguably the NFL's hottest team in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from Minneapolis. The Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Vikings pulled out an improbable 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. In order...
Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watched his team lose one game and decided he wasn't going to mess around. Following Philadelphia's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Roseman signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles — 34-year-old Linval Joseph and 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh — on consecutive days this week. The moves are an effort to shore up the Eagles' struggling run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 28th in DVOA.
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
