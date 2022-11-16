ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers City, MI

Council race in Michigan town settled by two pieces of paper

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5mwe_0jD3vLTn00

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said "elected."

Brittany VanderWall's paper said "not elected." There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.

"I told people, either way, Rogers City wins," VanderWall said before the drawing.

Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

"The people have spoken, and they said, 'Eh, either one,'" Adair said.

VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.

"Congrats," she told Adair. "Do good work. I'll see you in two years."

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Carl D. Bradley split in half 64 years ago, causing heartache for a Michigan town

ROGERS CITY, MI - When the Carl D. Bradley broke in two and sank in northern Lake Michigan during gale-force winds on Nov. 18, 1958, it plunged an entire town into grief. The wreck was a devastating blow to Rogers City, a busy port town on Lake Huron, just 40 miles north of Alpena. Of the 35 men on board, 33 died in the Bradley’s wreck - and 23 of them were from this town.
ROGERS CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy