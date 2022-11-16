ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Museum Workers Rally at Thierry Mugler VIP Gala to Call Out Stalled Contract Negotiations

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPS1d_0jD3vBeX00

Last night, while invited guests of the Brooklyn Museum viewed its new Thierry Mugler exhibition, unionized workers of the institution rallied outside its main entrance on Eastern Parkway to call attention to contract negotiations that had stalled between the union and museum leadership.

A cold drizzle graduated to a downpour as museum employees and their supporters lined the museum entryway, brandishing signs (“Fair Wages are So Chic!”) and chanting “ancient art, not ancient wages” and “overworked and underpaid.” The two-hour rally was timed to the VIP gala for the museum’s buzzy survey of the French couture designer, and its dapperly-dressed attendees, including celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Lourdes Leon, and Laverne Cox, sidestepped the demonstration by slinking through side entrances.

“This is a good way to connect with our ‘VIPS,’ the people here for that first look,” Carmen Hermo, an associate curator of feminist art who has worked at the museum for six years, told ARTnews . “We want to give them a good look at the people who put these wonderful exhibitions together.”

In August 2021, 130 employees of the Brooklyn Museum, including full-time and part-time workers from the conservation, education, and visitor service departments, voted to join United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2110. Contract negotiations with museum leadership began in January of this year, but soon stalled on issues of healthcare benefits, job security, and wages. According to a union press release, employees have not received a wage increase since 2020.

“Costs are rising, rents are ridiculous, and it’s not happening in a vacuum,” said Hermo. “We’ve learned how precarious our lives are, so healthcare is a human right and the Brooklyn museum should be offering it to all its employees.”

In September, unionized employees held a rally during an after-hours event that celebrated the opening of the museum’s revamped Asian and Islamic art galleries. The rally was a day after the union announced that they had filed an Unfair Labor Practices charge against the museum with the National Board of Labor Relations, alleging that museum leadership had engaged in unfair negotiation tactics.

A statement posted on the union’s Instagram page prior to the rally said that the museum is “reducing union positions and creating higher paid positions that it refuses to include” in the union. The statement continued, “These are obvious attempts to undercut our bargaining power and weaken our union.”

The museum has reportedly offered a 3 percent wage increase that would be effective only if the union accepts the museum’s offer in full.

“Under the Museum’s offer, increases for 2023 and 2024 would be even less—just 1.5 percent each year. The Museum cites its proposal for one-time pay adjustments for some employees, but these will apply to less than half the Union membership,” according to press release from the union released on November 14.

The union is asking for a minimum of a 7 percent increase retroactive to July 1, 2022, with 4 percent increases in 2023 and again in 2024. The union also seeks permanent positions and 25-minimum hourly rates for visitor services and retail staff who currently earn $16–$17 per hour.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn Museum told ARTnews : “We remain committed to partnering with our staff to achieve an agreement that advances our commitments to wage equity. We respect the rights of our staff to collectively bargain and peacefully protest. We are optimistic and focused on reaching an agreement with UAW Local 2110.”

Brooklyn Museum employees are repped by UAW, which represents many major cultural institutions in the Northeastern United States, including the New Museum, the Jewish Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and Mass MoCA. Brooklyn Museum staff joined the nationwide unionization movement in 2020 when management, citing revenue losses due to the COVID-19 shutdown, laid off 24 workers.

“We’re protesting to make it known what is happening at the bargaining table, that we’re not seeing the same emphasis on equity that the museum presents to the public,” said Owen O’Brien, manager of individual giving and campaigns in the museum’s development office. He said he’s optimistic that the union members, some of whom proudly display UAW posters at their desks, will reach a fair agreement with the museum.

“No one’s feeling worn down by this process,” he said. “We’re ready to come out here again, to do what it takes.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Two of the U.S.’s Biggest Anime Conventions Will Ban AI-Generated Art

Anime NYC and Animé Los Angeles, two of the largest anime conventions in the U.S., have both announced that they will not accept AI art in the “artist alleys” where artists sell illustrations, paintings, and merchandise based on an artist’s original designs. “Anime NYC does not allow AI generated art,” a representative of the convention wrote in an email to ARTnews. “Artists selected for Anime NYC this year were all curated by our veteran artist alley team, and it is a roster of over 300 artists from around the planet with diverse styles and artwork they create themselves.” The representative said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

A Former Dunkin’ Donuts in New York’s Financial District Is Now Home to a Buzzy Art Space

Last week, I spent a rainy Friday evening inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts. That in itself was not so abnormal. I love Dunkin’ Donuts. Their watery, too sweet coffee holds a pathetic place in my heart. I’m drinking it right now. This Dunkin’, though? This Dunkin’ was different. It was fully gutted and filled with art. I was at the “soft opening” of Dunkunsthalle, a new space created by the artists Rachel Rossin, Kyle Clairmont Jacques, and Moira Spahić, located at 64 Fulton Street in the Financial District, the former site of a Dunkin’. (The space’s name is a portmanteau whose second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Art World Scammer Once Known as Anna Delvey Speaks on House Arrest: ‘I’m Still Living Better Than All of You’

It’s 4 p.m. on a Monday afternoon and Anna Sorokin is blasting Drake from her quaint apartment in the East Village of Manhattan. When I arrive at the top of her five-floor walk-up, she doesn’t come out, instead yelling from the bathroom to let myself in. “Sorry, I’ll be right out. I can’t figure out what to wear! What’s the vibe?” she asks, in that iconic European accent that Julia Garner mastered in her portrayal of the fake German heiress in “Inventing Anna.” The Netflix series created by Shonda Rhimes details the real-life story of 31 year-old Sorokin, who throughout the 2010s...
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

A Homestyle Trinidadian Spot in Flatbush Expands the Narrative of Caribbean Food

Chef and restaurateur Osei Blackett is breaking up a prevailing narrative of Caribbean food — one that’s dominated by Jamaican classics like jerk chicken or beef patties — with a spotlight on homestyle meals from his native Trinidad and Tobago. With dishes like curries and bhaji (leafy greens in coconut milk) as well as ingredients like coconut, cumin, and cassava that reflect the West African, Indian, and indigenous influences on the cuisine, Ariapita opens at 1197 Flatbush Avenue, near Avenue D, in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, November 18.
BROOKLYN, NY
anash.org

Hundreds Of Crown Heights Fathers And Sons Join Avos U’banim

Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush. Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush.
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

Monumental Warhol Car Crash Painting Fetches $85 M. at Sotheby’s

On Wednesday evening in between two contemporary art evening sales, a painting by Andy Warhol from his famed 1963 “Death and Disasters” series sold for $85 million at Sotheby’s New York. The result makes it one of the most expensive works by the Pop artist ever to be sold at auction. [Who was Andy Warhol, and why is he important?] Related Articles Climate Activists Throw Flour on Warhol-Painted BMW Art Car in Milan Sotheby's Contemporary Art Auction Brings in $314.9 M., Buoyed by $85 M. Warhol and Records for Women Artists Banksy Comes Out On Top in EU Trademark Challenge, Allowing Him To Stay Anonymous Measuring...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Despite Solid Sales for Emerging Artists, Phillips’s $138.9 M. Contemporary Sale Hampered by ‘Tentative’ Market

Phillips’s modern and contemporary sale, held at its Park Avenue headquarters in New York on Tuesday night, garnered $138.9 million with fees, though its hammer total of $115 million only barely surpassed the house’s $114 million presale expectation. Despite a strong sell-through rate with only one of the 44 not finding a buyer, Phillips, along with its competitor Sotheby’s on Monday night, faced a road bump in maintaining the frenzied buying seen last week at Christie’s where that house generated $1.5 billion, an industry record, from the high-profile estate sale of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. Tuesday night’s sale at Phillips was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Auction Brings in $314.9 M., Buoyed by $85 M. Warhol and Records for Women Artists

On Wednesday night in New York, Sotheby’s brought in a combined $319.4 million (with fees) from two back-to-back evening sales of contemporary art, including the third iteration of its “Now” evening sale, which also saw several new auction records. On offer were works that spanned from rising market darlings like Lucy Bull and Anna Weyant alongside pieces by figures with established blue-chip markets like Willem de Kooning and Francis Bacon. Of the 60 lots for sale, 49 sold for a sell-through rate of 82 percent. Two lots, including a painting by Joan Mitchell, were withdrawn in advance. As with most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA takes action on broken door of Midtown apartment

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A huge victory for the residents at the Harborview Terrace in Midtown. The locks to the front door have been broken over and over again since May, creating chronic security problems at the building. After our story, NYCHA finally replaced the door and said their video cameras are watching 24/7. But […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

Running the Tracks: Faces of the MTA

The New York City subway system is used by New Yorkers and tourists alike, serving as a vital function of many people’s daily mode of transport. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the subway maintained a ridership of approximately 2.4 million daily passengers in 2021. On Sept. 21, the subway system transported 3.8 million people, due to the convergence of riders using the MTA for school, work, concerts, games and other special events across New York City, surpassing the MTA’s previous record of 3.7 million riders on Sept. 20. These are the highest ridership numbers since March 2020 as the city continues to recover from the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Mondrian Painting Carries Sotheby’s Tepid Modern Art Sales to $391.2 M.

On Monday evening, two back-to-back modern art evening sales at Sotheby’s brought in a collective $391.2 million. Even though the sales surpassed the house’s estimate of $318 million, the result failed to build on on the momentum that began last week when Christie’s kicked off the fall auction season in New York with a bang. That house had offered the collection of the late tech mogul Paul G. Allen, which raked in a staggering $1.5 billion with fees—the highest sum ever reached for a public single-owner sale. Still, the Sotheby’s auctions minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, with a painting by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Two-Tower Development at 595 Dean Street Nears Completion in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Work is nearing completion on 595 Dean Street, a two-building mixed-use development in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn‘s Pacific Park master plan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the complex consists of a 28-story East Tower and 23-story West Tower and will yield a combined 798 residential units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with 240 slated for affordable housing. The development also includes a 103,028-square-foot Chelsea Piers Fitness Center and Field House, a 469-vehicle parking garage, 3,412 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 72,600-square-foot public plaza. TFC Pacific Park GC is the general contractor and MNLA is the landscape designer for the property, which is bound by Pacific Street to the north, Dean Street to the south, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue to the east, and 535 Carlton Apartments to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy