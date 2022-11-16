ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’: Jimmie Allen And Elle King To Host CBS Holiday Special With Rachel Smith

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mhgA_0jD3uzS800

Jimmie Allen and Elle King are going to be ringing in the new year with some of country music’s biggest stars on CBS New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash next month. Entertainment Tonight ‘s Rachel Smith is also returning to host alongside the country singers.

Airing from downtown Nashville on Dec. 31, the five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight CT.

The special will include music performances from stars including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

CBS returned to live New Year’s Eve programming last year with Nashville’s Big Bash . Smith hosted in 2021 with Bobby Bones, and the special included performances from Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, and Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Related Story

Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé Leads Field & Ties For Most-Nommed Artist Ever – Full List

Related Story

Kelly Kahl To Depart As CBS Entertainment President After 26 Years At Broadcast Network

Related Story

'FBI' Star Missy Peregrym Teases Challenges Maggie Will Face: "PTSD Is A Long-Standing Issue That Sneaks Up Unexpectedly"

Prior to 2021, the last time CBS had a NYE special was to mark the new millennium on Dec. 31, 1999. The network previously aired annually a New Year’s Eve special featuring Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadian Band live from the Waldorf Astoria in NYC from December 31, 1956 until December 31, 1976. (It was on CBS radio for decades before that.) Over the past 22 years, CBS has largely run repeats/pre-recorded specials on New Year’s Eve as counter-programming to the live programming on ABC, NBC and, more recently, Fox.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will once again be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

The celebration to ring in the new year will air live on Friday, Dec. 31 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Ryan Seacrest Returns As Host For His 18th Year Of ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin‘ Eve’ As Annual Bash Expands To Disneyland

Ryan Seacrest is set to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for his 18th year, along with returning co-hosts Liza Koshy and country artist Jessie James Decker, in Times Square. Additionally, the annual bash is expanding to Disneyland as one of the host destinations for the 2023 celebration with Ciara as host. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air Saturday, Dec. 31, live on ABC, beginning at 8 pm EST. It will feature more than 5½ hours of musical performances airing until 2 a.m. EST, along with a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Additional details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Deadline

“I’m Alive!” Preaches An Excited Jimmy Fallon In Response To Twitter Death Hoax

“I’ve been to the other side!,” testified Tonight host Jimmy Fallon in mock-revivalist-preacher mode on last night’s show. “I’ve seen the Pearly Gates! I’ve paid $8 for that blue check mark in the sky but I want you all to know I wouldn’t leave this earth until my job is done and tonight my job is to entertain you!” Watch the Tonight segment below. Backed by a robed gospel choir (“He’s alive! He’s alive!”) Fallon took to the Tonight Show stage and addressed those greatly exaggerated joke-hoax reports of his non-demise head-on. The rousing proclamation followed a day in which #RIPJimmyFallon trended...
Deadline

Lea Michele Surprises ‘Funny Girl’ Audience With News Of Cast Album Friday Release

A newly recorded cast album for Broadway’s Funny Girl starring Lea Michele as Fanny Brice will be released digitally tomorrow – Friday, Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m. ET. The surprise announcement was made by Michele herself during last night’s curtain call at the Broadway hit. “We’re all so so so proud to announce that we’re going to be releasing our original cast album,” Michele said excitedly from the stage following the Wednesday night performance. “As the biggest Funny Girl fan my whole life, I am so proud and it’s so so so great!” See video of her announcement below. The news of the...
Deadline

‘The Way Home’: Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh

EXCLUSIVE: The Way Home has a debut date. Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series that stars Andie MacDowell (Maid) and Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Evan Williams (Blonde) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) also star in the multigenerational drama, along with Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled). The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong,...
Deadline

‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast

The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Deadline

IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Deadline

Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”

After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.  This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
Deadline

Mariah Carey Will Cap The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With That Song We Can’t Escape

The Queen of Christmas, whom even mighty Dolly Parton won’t challenge for that title and the US government refuses to acknowledge, will be appearing at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 24, it was announced today. Mariah Carey will appear around noon ET to perform — wait for it — “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She posted the news on Instagram, deferring to the traditional parade closer, Santa Claus, who now becomes the equivalent of the guy who follows the banjo player at the county fair. Related Story ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!’ Holiday Special Set At CBS Related...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Silence Is Golden As Michel Hazanavicius’s Oscar-Winning Film ‘The Artist’ Is Developed Into A Stage Show

EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer and director Drew McOnie (Greatest Days) is developing a stage version of Michel Hazanavicius’s 2011 Oscar-winning film The Artist about a Hollywood silent screen star whose career is upended with the advent of talking pictures. McOnie told Deadline that he is co-writing the theater adaptation with playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans). He will direct and choreograph the show, something he has wanted to do since first watching the film. A series of workshops being held in London late next January and early February will determine how the show will progress. It’s hoped that the production will...
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein: “I’d Never Heard The Stories That Later Came Out At All”

Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...
Deadline

Robert Clary Dies: Holocaust Survivor & Actor Best Known As Corporal LeBeau On ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Was 96

Robert Clary, who played Corporal LeBeau on the long-running World War II comedy Hogan’s Heroes, has died. He was 96. The news was confirmed by Deadline’s sister publication The Hollywood Reporter, which cited his granddaughter Kim Wright. Clary was seen by generations on the CBS show, which was set in a German prisoner of war camp during World War II. His Corporal LeBeau was a French POW and a member of an Allied sabotage unit operating inside the camp. Not only did Hogan’s Heroes have a long run from 1965-1971, but it played endlessly thereafter in syndication. Clary was one of the last two surviving members...
Deadline

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Fatal Shooting Police Report Released: Details Chaos On Indie Western Set

(Updated with Alec Baldwin lawyer statement) More than two weeks after the final police report on the fatal shooting of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin last October was handed over to the local DA, the document has been made public. Amidst a dense listing of events and inventory from local police, the FBI and others, the 551-page report (Read it here) reveals a set in chaos even before the shooting of Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. Ross Addiego, a dolly grip who was present when the tragic incident took place and heard armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed saying that the prop...
Deadline

Al Roker Hospitalized For Blood Clots And “On The Way To Recovery”

Today show meteorologist and anchor Al Roker remains hospitalized today after being admitted last week for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The 68-year-old Roker, who has been absent this week from the NBC morning show, revealed his condition on Instagram today, noting that he is “on the way to recovery.” “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker writes. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care...
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’: Jabari Banks Is Playing By His Own Rules In Peacock Series Season 2 Teaser

Bel-Air is back, and Will (Jabari Banks) has some decisions to make. In the teaser for Season 2, which was released Thursday, Banks narrates the 45-second clip, explaining that “life is a series of choices.” “Set your own rules, or disturb the system,” he says, adding: “We all got choices to make, but this time, no one chooses for me.” Watch the full trailer below. Bel-Air Season 2 premieres on Peacock February 23 with three episodes, followed by a new episode streaming Thursdays.  Bel-Air follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

‘A Million Little Things’ Duo DJ Nash & Dana Honor Plot ‘Life, Changing’ Drama In The Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a new family drama series from A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash and Dana Honor, who was an exec producer on the first four seasons. The pair have sold Life, Changing with a penalty to the network as their ABC series is coming to an end with its fifth season. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Related Story Family Comedy ‘The Hilsons’ In Works At CBS From ‘The Neighborhood’s Malik Sanon, Cedric The Entertainer, Kapital & TrillTV Related Story 'Bel-Air': Jabari Banks Is Playing By His Own Rules In Peacock Series Season 2 Teaser Related Story 'Hacks'...
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy