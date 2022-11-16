ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House Of The Dragon’ EP Miguel Sapochnik Signs With CAA

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Miguel Sapochnik , who served as the co-showrunner and EP of HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon , has inked with CAA .

The director and producer won a Primetime Emmy and DGA Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the Game of Thrones episode “Battle of the Bastards” and a Gold Derby Award for Drama Episode of the Year for Game of Thrones ’ “The Long Night.” He also served as EP and directed six episodes of the series. Sapochnik also won a second Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for Game of Thrones in 2019.

House of the Dragon was enormous for the premium network seeing nearly 10M in its series debut, the episode “The Heirs of the Dragon” directed by Sapochnik. He also directed episode six “The Princess and the Queen” and episode seven “Driftmark”. House of the Dragon has amassed 29M U.S. viewers each week across linear and streaming platforms.

In film, Sapochnik directed and executive produced Finch , starring Tom Hanks, for Apple TV+. The film debuted in November 2021 in more than 100 countries and generated the platform’s largest opening weekend ever.

Sapochnik continues to be represented by Warren Dern at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Community Policy