ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paramount Global Begins New Round Of Layoffs, Focused In Ad Sales Group

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRS8u_0jD3uYod00
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Layoffs are under way at Paramount Global, with several dozen employees expected to formalize their departures today, insiders have confirmed to Deadline.

The cuts, which are expected to affect fewer than 100 workers in both New York and Los Angeles, are concentrated largely in the ad sales group.

A number of business areas had been publicly targeted for streamlining in recent weeks, among them international operations, marketing and ad sales. The sales group has been undergoing a transformation in recent weeks, after John Halley was upped to president of Paramount Advertising, replacing longtime company veteran Jo Ann Ross. Halley has reshaped his group along the lines of an ad agency model, resulting in some further redrawing of the org chart.

Paramount declined to comment when contacted by Deadline.

The action comes against an ominous economic backdrop, with inflation and spiking interest rates whipsawing consumers and broader issues such as foreign currency fluctuation and Russia’s war with Ukraine also challenging corporate leaders. When the company reported third-quarter financial results earlier this month, management indicated that “meaningful and sizable” cost cuts were planned, with a potential restructuring charge hitting in the current quarter. Some amount of those cost reductions are unrelated to trimming personnel.

“We are all aware of the ongoing macroeconomic pressures that continue to affect our industry and the ad market in particular,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said on the company’s quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts. “As we navigate this period, Paramount will continue to rely on the fiscally disciplined approach that has been our advantage in good times and bad. We have always been mindful of cost management as a company, and we are now taking additional steps to improve efficiency across our organization.”

Bakish referenced the reorganization of the Showtime networks, Showtime OTT and Paramount Television Studios into other parts of the company, in an effort to align studios, network and streaming operations and realize “significant cost reductions.” Other areas he called out as targets for efficiencies were international operations, marketing and ad sales.

CFO Naveen Chopra reprised themes from the earnings call during an appearance today at a conference hosted by Wall Street firm RBC Capital Markets.

“There are a number of initiatives that we have accelerated with the thought that, to the extent that the macro environmental presents incremental headwinds next year, we can help mitigate that with some of these cost reductions,” he said. The “deeper integration with Showtime” is expected to yield “meaningful cost savings,” he added, as will “a very different view of how we operate globally tighter integration between our global and domestic business” and “significant restructuring in our ad sales organization.”

Over the long term, getting leaner will enable Paramount to grow faster, Chopra said. “What I like about that is that they are not just things that are helpful in a cost savings environment, but they are things that actually position us to grow faster in the long term, take us where we want to be strategically. And so our mindset is not one of retreat because of the macro environment, it is really, ‘OK, let’s lean in because we believe where we are going in the long term is still the right goal and we are going to take advantage of this to go as fast as we possibly can.’”

The cuts at Paramount do not appear to be as deep as those at Warner Bros Discovery, which is in the midst of an austerity push after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery last April. Disney also warned of looming cutbacks last week, though no specifics have yet materialized. Even previously high-flying tech giants like Amazon and Meta have been shedding workers due to the adverse economic climate.

Jill Goldsmith contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

Stampede Ventures Ups Cara Fano, Grant Torre & Amelia Mysko In Operations, Creative And International

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has promoted Cara Fano to Vice President of Content and Operations, Grant Torre to Vice President of Film Development and Production, and Amelia Mysko to Director of Development in International.  Both Fano and Torre have been with the global media company since its inception. Mysko, meanwhile, rapidly worked her way up at Stampede after joining the company as an intern. Related Story UTA Promotes 67 Across 27 Departments Related Story Stampede Ventures Adds Poppy Liu To Emma Roberts & Gabrielle Union Feature Comedy 'Space Cadet' Related Story Emma Roberts To Exec Produce & Star In Liz W. Garcia's Stampede Ventures Rom-Com 'Space Cadet'; Prime...
Vox

Silicon Valley layoffs aren’t just a cost-cutting measure. They’re a culture reset.

A wave of significant layoffs is crashing across Silicon Valley. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of Facebook. Amazon has confirmed plans to slash as many as 10,000 corporate and tech jobs. Lyft. Robinhood. Stripe. Netflix. Coinbase. They’re all downsizing. And they’re not just axing jobs — they’re also doing away with some of the perks that have become synonymous with working in tech.
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal to Start Selling Ads With New Currencies, Plots Peacock Ad Expansion

NBCUniversal is doubling down on its push to transform the TV sales business, revealing a series of updates on its progress, including a plan — with marketers on board — to transact on a new measurement currency, in a shift from Nielsen’s decades-long run. The company has formed a measurement innovation forum, with GM, T-Mobile, Pepsico, State Farm and Marriott among those signing on to transact with the company through new currencies.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal Revives "The More You Know" PSA Campaign as Peacock Series (Exclusive) Elon Musk Seeks to Reassure Skeptical Twitter Advertisers: "I Understand If People Want to Give...
AdWeek

NBCUniversal Pushes Forward with Peacock-Focused Digital Ad Efforts

NBCUniversal is advancing its Peacock-focused digital video advertising initiatives. Although the streamer is smaller than many of its competitors, executives at NBCUniversal have highlighted efforts to increase the platform’s ad value through various initiatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A strategy to introduce a self-serve advertising platform is one...
geekwire.com

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy addresses layoffs, says ‘there will be more role reductions’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy publicly addressed the company’s widespread layoffs for the first time and revealed that the corporate workforce reduction will continue into next year. In a memo to employees posted to Amazon’s blog, Jassy confirmed that the company cut positions this week across the Devices and Books...
The Associated Press

Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
KRON4 News

Cisco layoffs: Tech giant to lay off over 4,000, according to reports

(KRON) — San Jose-based tech giant Cisco plans to lay off over 4,000 employees, according to a report in the Silicon Valley Business Journal and later corroborated by the San Francisco Chronicle. In a transcript of Cisco’s Q1 2023 Earnings Call published by Motley Fool, Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren characterized the move as […]
TechCrunch

Roku lays off 200 US employees, citing economic conditions

The company added that it expects most of the restructuring charges to come in Q4 2022 and that the job cuts, including cash payments, will be “substantially complete” by the end of the first quarter of 2023. In trading before the bell, shares of Roku dropped nearly 3%.
Vox

Amazon employees will be in layoff limbo into 2023

The largest layoffs in Amazon’s history began on Tuesday, with job cuts in the company’s money-burning Alexa voice assistant division and voluntary buyout offers sent to many human resources employees. But the lack of communication from top Amazon leaders for two full days following the first news report of impending layoffs incited chaos and anger among rank-and-file employees searching for answers amid a rare retrenchment in the tech giant’s 27-year history. And even when the company’s CEO finally commented on Thursday, he said an unspecified number of additional layoffs would happen early in 2023, leaving many employees wondering if they would have a job in a few months.
buzzfeednews.com

Mass Layoffs Are Happening At Amazon

Amazon yesterday began laying off employees, beginning with its Devices & Services division, which makes products like Alexa, Echo speakers, Fire TV, Ring cameras, and cloud gaming service Luna. The e-commerce giant this week reportedly will lay off about 10,000 workers, or roughly 3% of its corporate employees, the largest...
Deadline

Making Sense Of CBS’ Executive Shakeup Amid Streamlining & Cost Cutting At Paramount Global

Restructuring, streamlining and realignment. We’ve been hearing that phrasing quite a bit over the past few months as media congloms have been thinning out their top executive ranks and targeting efficiencies to improve their balance sheets in a time when the effects from the pandemic are being exacerbated by the impact of the economic slowdown, high inflation and a looming recession.
msn.com

At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'

Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Slide 1...
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy