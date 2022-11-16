Hawkins RB Braden Adams voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

Congratulations to Hawkins football senior running back Braden Adams for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6!

Congratulations to Hawkins football senior running Braden Adams for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6!

Adams shined in the Hawks’ road win against Big Sandy in their regular-season finale during Week 11.

He rumbled for 288 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs on 41 carries as Hawkins’ workhorse back, leading his team to a 24-18 victory over the Wildcats and helping Hawkins clinch the final postseason berth in District 10-2A DI.

Adams ran away with our latest Texas Athlete of the Week vote to capture this week's honor, receiving 53.48% of the vote. New London West Rusk senior linebacker Jimmie Harper finished second with 39.81% of the vote.

Hawkins (4-7) witnessed its 2022 campaign come to a close during the opening round of the Texas high school football playoffs, as the Hawks lost 55-6 to the Cooper Bulldogs (11-0) on Thursday in the bi-district round of the UIL’s Class 2A Division I football playoffs.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for Oct. 31-Nov. 6:

FOOTBALL

PASSING STARS

Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage QB

Brown racked up 213 yards and a touchdown through the air while completing 15 of 23 passes, and also scrambled 14 times for 83 rushing yards and a touchdown run in the Jaguars' narrow 35-34 win over Everman on Thursday.

Cade Bortnem, Lake Dallas QB

Lake Dallas emerged victorious in a winner-take-all game against Denton for District 3-5A DII's the last playoff seed, beating the Broncos 31-14 on Thursday night. Bortnem helped the Falcons punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016 with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-20 passing.

Brennan Myer, Frisco Wakeland QB

Frisco Wakeland had to win by more than four points Friday to clinch a playoff berth, but Myer helped the Wolverines take care of business in a 31-6 win over crosstown rival Frisco. He finished with 200 yards and two TDs on 18-of-29 passing as well as 3 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs.

Chad Ragle, Midlothian QB

Midlothian finished with an undefeated regular-season record for the first time since 1984 on Friday night, as Ragle threw for 141 yards and a pair of TDs on 5-of-7 passing and ran for two more rushing touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Red Oak.

Jack Fishpaw, Coppell QB

Fishpaw was 19-for-25 passing for 291 yards and two touchdowns on Friday night, connecting with eight different receivers to lead Coppell to a 34-7 victory against plano to secure District 6-6A’s top seed heading into the 6A Division II playoffs.

Lior Mendji, Keller Timber Creek QB

Mendji threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns on an efficient 20-of-22 passing and ran for a third score, stealing the spotlight in Timber Creek’s 47-6 win over crosstown rival Keller Central.

Gunner McElroy, Peaster QB

McElroy powered Peaster’s offense Friday night with 261 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air in a 25-22 win against Boyd.

Will Hammond, Hutto QB

Hammond threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 101 yards and a rushing score in the Hippos' 41-38 shootout win over Pflugerville Weiss.

Ian Montion, El Paso Riverside QB

Mention completed 14 of 17 pass attempts for 402 yards and seven passing TDs in Riverside's 63-6 win over El Paso Bowie.

Caleb Orr, Sherman QB

Orr threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns on 17-of-29 passing, as Sherman wrapped up its season with a 48-13 road victory against Frisco Liberty at The Star.

Mac Harper, Whitesboro QB

Harper accounted for 160 yards and five TDs through the air on 6-of-11 passing as well as 47 rushing yards and a touchdown run on nine carries to power Whitesboro to a blowout 69-29 victory against Ponder in their regular-season finale.

Logan Jenkins, Collinsville QB

Jenkins threw for 429 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-34 passing and ran for a fourth touchdown to help the Pirates complete an undefeated run through District 8-2A DII play with a 44-6 victory against Chico.

Hunter McCall, Burkburnett QB

McCall accounted for four total TDs — throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for an additional pair of touchdowns — in Burkburnett’s 33-8 win over Mineral Wills. He threw for 186 yards on 15-of-27 passing and scrambled 11 times for 141 rushing yards in the victory, which punched the Bulldogs’ ticket to the Texas high school football playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Lando Belcher, Jacksboro QB

Belcher completed 18 of 22 passes for 317 yards and six touchdowns, rushing for a seventh score to account for all seven of Jacksboro’s TDs in a 63-0 blowout of Dublin.

Jacobe Monroe, Wichita Falls City View QB

Monroe threw for three first-quarter touchdowns to lead City View to a dominant 48-0 victory against S&S Consolidated on Friday night.

Garrett Blevins, Henrietta QB

Blevins led an explosive Bearcats’ offense on Thursday night, rushing for 223 yards and three TDs and throwing for 98 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns on 10-of-25 passing, as Henrietta beat Valley View 34-7.

Camden Escalon, Breckenridge QB

Escalon passed for 204 yards and two TDs and also scrambled to score a third touchdown, as Breckenridge crushed Clyde in a 50-20 victory Friday.

Brady McCasland, Nocona QB

McCasland delivered the go-ahead 64-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter that lifted Nocona to a 31-28 win over Alvord. He threw for three total touchdowns and also ran 21 times for 92 rushing yards.

Logan Cope, Windthorst QB

Cope threw 200 yards and three touchdowns through the air while completing 18 of 21 pass attempts to lead Windthorst to a 49-14 victory against Electra on Friday night.

Brayden Loyd, Seymour QB

Loyd completed 13 of 19 passes for 193 yards and three TDs during an efficient night through the air Friday and also rushed for 20 yards and a score in Seymour’s 42-0 rout of Petrolia.

Ahkhari Johnson, Texarkana Pleasant Grove QB

Johnson completed 12 of 16 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the Hawks’ 63-0 win over Spring Hill.

Preston Anderson, Grand Saline QB

Anderson passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns and carried 19 times for 134 yards and a TD in the Indians’ 34-27 win over Troup.

Shawn Robertson, Emory Rains QB

Robertson completed 16 of 30 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 186 yards and three scores on 23 carries in a 68-64 win over Bonham.

Keegan Davis, Alto QB

Davis completed 6 of 14 passes for 212 yards and three scores to go along with 13 carries for 49 yards and a TD in a win over Carlisle.

Terry Bussey, Timpson QB

Bussey passed for one TD, carried 13 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns, returned a punt 80 yards for a score and picked off a pass on defense to seal the win as the Bears won 44-38 against Garrison.

Mike Jones, Malakoff QB

Jones was 20 of 25 for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried the ball three times for 24 yards and a touchdown in a win over Groesbeck.

Jace Moseley, Hallsville QB

Moseley completed 12 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and carried 14 times for 153 yards and three scores in the Bobcats’ win over Mount Pleasant.

Chris Bowman, Jefferson QB/DB

Bowman passed for 52 yards, scrambled 11 times for 106 yards and five touchdowns, caught four passes for 40 yards and recorded five tackles and a pass breakup on defense in the Bulldogs’ 50-14 win over Sabine.

RUSHING STARS

Gary Maddox, Euless Trinity RB

Maddox tallied 23 carries for 198 yards and three rushing TDs in a 27-24 overtime win over rival Hurst Bell on Thursday.

Maddux Reid, Dallas Parish Episcopal RB

Reid rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries, as Parish Episcopal beat Plano Prestonwood Christian 42-14 on Friday to complete a perfect run through district play.

Dalton Brooks, Shiner RB/DB

Brooks, a Texas A&M Aggies commit, rumbled for 155 yards and three touchdown runs on just seven carries and also caught two passes 94 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns to lead the Comanches to a 56-12 win over Kenedy.

Chase Bingmon, Terrell RB

Bingmon ran for 118 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground, as well as racking up 38 receiving yards and a touchdown catch plus throwing for 47 yards and a third TD in the Tigers’ 51-21 victory against Greenville.

Chase Evans, Tioga RB

Evans scored the game-winning touchdown on a 25-yard run on the first play of OT in Tioga’s 34-28 overtime victory over Whitewright to clinch a share of District 6-2A DI title. He finished with 112 rushing yards and three touchdown runs on 14 carries.

Antwone Rattler, Howe RB

Rattler racked up 270 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries,as the Howe Bulldogs beat Lone Oak 34-15 in their regular-season finale to clinch a playoff spot.

Major McBride, Pottsboro RB

McBride tallied 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground on 24 carries, as Pottsboro won the outright district title with a 47-28 win over Mt. Vernon.

Brock Baker, Bells RB

Baker played a big role in Bells jumping out to a big lead during the first half in a 56-20 victory over Leonard, finishing with 11 carries for 105 yards and three rushing TDs while also scoring on a kickoff return touchdown.

Jovani Rockmore, Olney RB

Rockmore rushed for 202 yards and three TDs on 16 carries to continue his dominant season out of the backfield in Olney’s 63-14 win over Winters.

Isaac King, Newcastle RB/DB

King finished a monster performance Friday night with 91 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs, 77 passing yards and two touchdown throws, 36 receiving yards and a TD catch plus an interception defensively in a 50-0 win for Newcastle over Forestburg.

Sawyer Wilkerson, Comanche RB

Wilkerson ran for 194 yards and two rushing TDs, as the Indians blew out Eastland 49-7 on Friday night to capture the District 5-3A DII crown.

Rickey Stewart, Tyler Chapel Hill RB

Stewart had 18 carries for 222 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 60, 35 and 33 yards in the Bulldogs’ 32-20 win over Kilgore.

Kam Shaw, Canton RB

Shaw carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards and three TDs and also finished with four catches for 55 yards and a receiving touchdown in a narrow 35-34 victory over Rusk.

Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola RB

Pendergrass ran for 360 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries and was 1-of-2 passing for 3 yards in Mineola’s playoff-clinching 42-38 win over Commerce.

Garrett Florey, Van RB

Florey finished with 144 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries Friday night in the Vandals’ 35-28 win over Bullard.

James Byrd, Omaha Pewitt RB/LB

Byrd carried the ball 14 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns while adding six tackles and a tackle for loss on defense in the Brahmas’ 46-12 win over Chisum.

Braden Adams, Hawkins RB

Adams heard his number called a lot Friday night, recording 41 carries for 288 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Hawks’ 24-18 win over Big Sandy.

J’Koby Williams, Beckville RB

In the Bearcats’ 56-28 win over Union Grove, Williams completed an 8-yard pass, ran twice for 100 yards and a TD and also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Gage Shirts, Harleton RB

In the Wildcats’ 38-20 win over Ore City, Shirts carried the ball 14 times for 103 rushing yards and five touchdown runs.

Cole Watson, Tatum RB/LB

Watson racked up 206 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 15 carries, passed for 65 yards and recorded 11 tackles, two TFLs and 1.5 sacks in the Eagles’ 63-27 win over Atlanta.

J.Q. Davis, Marshall RB

Davis rumbled for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in the Mavericks’ 42-17 win over Whitehouse.

RECEIVING STARS

Dameon Crowe, Richardson Berkner WR

Crowe helped Berkner break the game open against rival Irving MacArthur in their regular-season finale, scoring on a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown to give his team the lead late in the third quarter. He also scored on the Rams’ lone reception of the night, a 42-yard touchdown pass from Cornell McGee, as Berkner beat MacArthur 34-12 to clinch the final playoff berth in District 7-6A.

Karson Maynard, Melissa WR

Maynard sparked a second-half rally for Melissa with 13 catches for 136 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs, as the Cardinals earned a hard-fought 36-35 comeback win over Lucas Lovejoy.

Drew Coleman, Godley WR

In a 71-35 win against Benbrook, Coleman hauled in seven receptions for 164 yards and five touchdowns. He also set a school record for career receiving yards (2,829), breaking the mark previously set by Taylor Grimes (2,704). His five touchdown catches also set a school record for most receiving TDs in a single game.

Kyson Lusane, Denison WR

Lusane pulled down 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown catch to help Denison pull away for a 30-14 victory over the Mesquite Poteet Pirates.

Jalen Hale, Longview WR

Hale, an Alabama commit, caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in a 70-0 win over West Mesquite, and is now the Lobos' all-time leading receiver with 2,811 yards through the air.

Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield WR

Hampton caught seven passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Harmony.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Quinton Hall, Nevada Community S

Hall recorded 16 tackles (14 solo), three tackles for loss, a sack, a QB pressure and a game-sealing interception to give Nevada Community a 21-14 win over Kaufman.

Brandon Jones, South Oak Cliff LB

Jones tallied 10 tackles, six TFLs, two sacks, two QB hurries and a forced fumble in the Bears' 38-10 win over Dallas Wilson.

Poasa Utu, Kennedale DE/LB

Utu, an Oklahoma State commit, dominated during the first half of the Wildcats’ 64-0 victory over Fort Worth Dunbar to clinch a piece of the District 6-4A D1 championship. He finished with a forced fumble, several QB pressures and tackles for loss plus two TDs — a 53-yard punt return touchdown on special teams and a 7-yard fumble recovery touchdown defensively.

Hayden Wright, Abilene Wylie DB

Wright racked up five tackles and three INTs to lead Abilene Wylie to a 20-10 win over crosstown rival Abilene Cooper in their regular-season finale.

Xavier Kendrick, Brook Hill WR/DB

In a win over McKinney Christian, Kendrick caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, had a 9-yard carry, had five tackles and an interception, and he blocked two field goal attempts.

Seth Jordan, Gilmer DE/LB

In the Buckeyes’ 44-14 win over Pittsburg, Jordan tallied 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Jimmie Harper, New London West Rusk LB

Harper recorded 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, recovered a fumble, had a QB pressure, returned an interception 40 yards for a TD and blocked a kick in a win over Edgewood. On offense, Harper added four catches for 89 yards and a TD.

Kollin Lewis, Gladewater DB/RB

Lewis scored on a 5-yard TD run and a 62-yard punt return touchdown, and also picked off a pass on defense in the Bears’ win over White Oak.